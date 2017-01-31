Chawrasia and Lahiri to lead a stellar global field at the 2017 Hero Indian Open

The 2017 edition of the Indian Open shifts to DLF Golf and Country Club after a gap of 7 years; will see some top global names in the field.

by Sameer Bahl Analysis 31 Jan 2017, 17:59 IST

Anirban will return home to the capital in March to try and win the Indian Open for a second time

Defending campion S.S.P. Chawrasia and Anirban Lahiri, twice a winner on the European Tour, will be back to have another crack at the bragging rights at the Hero Indian Open, which boosts an increased prize fund of US$1.75 million, when the event kicks off at at the Gary Player course at DLF Golf and Country Club from March 9-12.

The 2017 Hero Indian Open, which will mark the third occasion where the European Tour and Asian Tour will join hands to co-sanction the event since 2015, will see an astronomical rise in the prize money which is now almost six times the sum of US$300,000 which was the cse when Hero got on board of the Indian Open in 2005.

The duo of SSP and Lahiri who represented India together at the Rio Olympics in 2016, have either won or finished second going back to the 2014 Hero Indian Open. They are expected to once again lead the charge from the Indian contingent against the top names of the European Tour and the Asian Tour.

Having finished runner-up on four occasions in 1999, 2006, 2013 and 2015, Chawrasia finally got his breakthrough win over fellow Indian Lahiri and Korea’s Jeunghun Wang in 2016, just a year after he had lost out to Lahiri in a play-off defeat in 2015.

SSP finally won the event in 2016 after finishing second four times in previous years

Keith Waters, Chief Operating Officer of the European Tour, said: "We're delighted to include the Hero Indian Open on the European Tour International Schedule for the third consecutive year. The co-sanctioning of the event is an important part of our strategic alliance with the Asian Tour, which continues to go from strength to strength, and has been of real benefit to Indian golfers who have had the opportunity to develop their careers on the European Tour. "

"Our sincere thanks go to Hero Motorcorp for their valuable support, not only of this event, but across the European Tour. The Hero Indian Open has a rich history, and I'm sure we can expect another exciting tussle between SSP Chawrasia and Anirban Lahiri, amongst a field of emerging and established European Tour and Asian Tour stars."

Mr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp Ltd said, “Indian golf is at a very exciting juncture, as it has begun making a mark on virtually all golf Tours across the world. The Hero Indian Open is on the European Tour platform for the third year in a row and the field has steadily become stronger. Amidst this the exciting news is that Indian players have still managed to hold their own, having won the title last two editions.”

“The tournament shifts to the lovely but challenging Gary Player layout at the DLF. We have great memories of the Gary Player course, for it was not too long back, that at very venue we had Aditi Ashok become the first Indian woman to win the Hero Women’s Indian Open, which meant both the men’s and women’s Hero Indian Opens had Indian champions. Hopefully we can keep that going.”

The 2017 edition of the event shifts to the Gary Player course at the DLF Golf and Country Club which will host n international men's event for the first time. The Tournament has been played once before at DLF but at the Arnold Palmer course in 2009 when C Muniyappa took the spoils.

Asian Tour Chief Executive Officer, Josh Burack, said: “On behalf of the Asian Tour, we are delighted to welcome the Hero Indian Open once again our 2017 Schedule. The historic event has featured prominently on Schedule for many years and it has propelled the careers of many of our players including our latest two champions. Anirban Lahiri, the winner in 2015 and SSP Chawrasia, the defending champion, have done Asian Tour proud and we see them going from strength to strength.”

Wg Cdr Satish Aparajit, President of the Indian Golf Union said: "The Hero Indian Open has been the pride of Indian Golf Union for over half a century. It's rich history is virtually the history of Indian golf and we have had very quality champions in the past. For us, it gives us great pleasure to see Indians win the Indian Open, as it shows that Indian golf is progressing in the right direction.”

Mr. Vaibhav Agarwal, Vice-President, Nimbus Sport said: "The Hero Indian Open has been the most-eagerly awaited event in the Indian golf calendar. As one of the premier and oldest events in Asia, it boasts of a great legacy and tradition. And this year, we will have an Indian ace S.S.P. Chawrasia returning to defend his title, while Anirban Lahiri, the champion in 2015, will be hoping to wrest that Trophy from his friend and colleague. We at Nimbus are proud to be associated with such a historic event that pits the best of India against the rest of the world."

Mr Aakash Ohri, Senior Executive Director, DLF Home Developers Ltd said: “DLF is happy to be associated with the Hero Indian Open 2017 and host the event at the DLF Golf & Country Club's Gary Player course. This is the first time the men's tour will play an event on the new course and we look forward to welcoming the players to DLF. The course is gearing up to provide pristine conditions in the second week of March and we are sure that the players will enjoy the challenge on the course, and the new facilities that the club has to offer.”