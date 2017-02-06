First Look: PGTI Players Championship - Noida Golf Course

PGTI tees off 2017 season with PGTI Players Championship at Noida Golf Course; tournament to have prize purse of Rs. 30 lakh

by Sameer Bahl Analysis 06 Feb 2017, 12:27 IST

Event

Noida, February 6, 2017: The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) tees off its 2017 season with the PGTI Players Championship at Noida Golf Course which is scheduled to be played at the Noida Golf Course from February 7th – 10th, 2017. The season-opener carries a prize purse of Rs. 30 lakh.

The tournament features some of the top Indian professionals such as Khalin Joshi, Sujjan Singh, Himmat Singh Rai, Shamim Khan, Honey Baisoya, Udayan Mane, Shankar Das, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Om Prakash Chouhan, Ashok Kumar, Harendra Gupta, Feroz Ali Mollah and Abhijit Singh Chadha, to name a few.

The local challenge will be led by Noida-based professionals Amardip Sinh Malik, Gaurav Pratap Singh, Vikrant Chopra, Rahul Bajaj, Arjun Singh Chaudhri, Pradeep Kumar, Dipankar Kaushal and Raju Singh.

The prominent international names in the field are N Thangaraja, Anura Rohana, K Prabagaran (all from Sri Lanka), Kunal Bhasin of Australia, Nepal’s Toran Bikram Shahi and American Raj Randhawa.

Some of India’s leading amateurs will be making their professional debut at the event. The list includes Karandeep Kochhar (a tournament winner on the PGTI last year), Shubham Narain, Arjun Prasad, Jaibir Singh and Viraj Madappa.

Mr. Uttam Singh Mundy, Director, PGTI, said, “As we begin the new season, I wish all the players a very successful 2017 and welcome all the rookies on the tour. In 2017, the PGTI will strive to build on the gains achieved over the past decade. We also look forward to some top-class golfing action through the year. The city of Noida has thrown up a lot of golfing talent in recent years and therefore the Noida Golf Course provides the ideal setting to begin the new season.”

Course

Noida Golf Course was set up by the Noida Authority (a statutory body of Uttar Pradesh Government) on 5 December , 1989. The mix of member and public facilities on offer make the Noida Golf Course experience unique in the National Capital Region.

NGC is conveniently located in NOIDA and is only a short drive from Delhi. NGC is also on the Metro map. The Noida Golf Course consists of the golf play & practice areas, and a wide range of club facilities which are generally open all days of the week except Mondays. The land pertaining to Golf Course was taken on lease from NOIDA Authority under a lease agreement signed on 27th May 1993 for a period of 90 years.

The Lessee (NGC) is to paid to the lesser (NOIDA) the lease rent of Rupee One per annum during the first five years. The lease rent will be revised every five years by the lesser but the revised rent would not exceed ten percent of the net revenue income of the lessee.

As per lease deed, the lesser is to operate and maintain water supply for a period of three years. However, Noida is maintaining and operating five Tube wells. Electricity charges for these pumps are paid by NGC.The lessee shall admit upto five persons as members in every Calendar nominated by the Chairman Noida.

Other facilities include a coffee shop, restaurants offering a variety of cuisines, a bar and a pub, a billiard room, a swimming pool, library, a gym, etc. and spaces for holding indoor as well as outdoor parties. NGC is popular for its lush green fairways which are bounded by trees and water hazards, and its design and consistent grooming. A 97 acre oasis of green within the bustling city of Noida, it offers 18 holes of championship golf with 4 sets of tees for players of all abilities.

The Course has in its precinct, a historical monument, which marks the spot where the Battle of Delhi between the forces of the Marathas and the British was fought in 1803. The mound on which this monument stands serves as an elevated tee off for the 16th hole (Championship Tee).

An ideal Golf Course should have approx 130 Acres of land. Noida Golf Course is remarkable in the sense that 18 holes have been deftly packed in just 97 acres of land. It has a spectacular view and elegant ambience.The course is equally suitable for amateurs and professionals. What makes Noida Golf Course interesting is its lush green fairways which are bounded by trees and water hazards.

All fairways have been specifically designed with a view to make the Course difficult for an average golfer and where professionals can sharpen their skills. The depression area in front of the tee No. 7 has been beautifully landscaped to improve the aesthetics of the course.

Past Champions

2016 – Khalin Johi

2015 – N Thangaraja

2014 – Khalin Joshi

2013 – Rashid Khan

2012 – Jyoti Randhawa

2011 – Gaganjeet Bhullar

2010 – No event

2009 – Gaurav Pratap Singh

2008 – Shamim Khan

2007 – Ashok Kumar

Sponsors

About PGTI

With over 300 members today, PGTI has a Governing Board comprising leading Indian golf professionals and eminent personalities, and corporates as patrons. PGTI’s objective is to promote professional golf in the country, and create more competitive playing opportunities for its members.

PGTI is recognized as a ‘body by the players for the players’, and operates in the same manner as most other international professional tours. PGTI is the ideal platform for Indian golfers to hone their skills, enhance their careers, and finally go on to compete at the highest level in the European and US tours.