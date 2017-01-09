India's first David Leadbetter Golf Academy launched at Oxford Golf Resort, Pune

David Leadbetter launched a new Leadbetter Golf Academy at Pune's, Oxford Golf Club and kick started the 17th edition of the MercedesTrophy.

L to R: Anil Seolekar, Chairman of Oxford group, David Leadbetter, Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes Benz India at the inauguration of the Mercedez-Benz trophy

6 January 2017, Pune: Oxford Golf Resort, a quintessential 18 hole private golf resort spread across 150 acres within a 1000 acres township, today launched India’s first Leadbetter Golf Academy adding a historical page to the golfing chapter in India. The Leadbetter Golf Academy will spearhead the way in India as the most technologically advanced training facility boasting of the very latest equipment.

The Leadbetter Academy at Oxford Golf Resort will provide expert tuition and coaching to all levels and ages of golfers. From one day “Express” Schools to long term “Evolve” package, their highly trained Leadbetter instructors will take golfers through an individual blue print for success. The Academy at Oxford will offer Trackman 4, Balance Plates, K/Vest, Sam Putt Lab and Swing Catalyst online video analysis for the learning benefits of golf students.

David Leadbetter is a legendary golfer, credited with inventing the modern golf instruction industry. David’s unique and holistic approach to the golf swing has helped countless Tour professionals reach the pinnacle of the sport including 21 Major winners and 7 No. 1s around the world. Aside from that, his focus on teacher training and development has helped grow his network of elite coaches and Leadbetter Golf Academies across the globe.

Speaking at the launch of the academy, Mr. Anirudh Seolekar, Chairman, Oxford Group said, “One of our passions at the academy is to develop the stars of tomorrow. We offer a comprehensive, holistic junior programme - for grass roots levels and “Get Golf Ready” programmes for elite level coaching. We also provide residential “Junior Performance Camps” and an exciting “Junior Satellite Programme” for those that live afar.”

Additionally, the Academy will offer “Mental Conditioning” sessions and “Physical performance training” as an integral part of the junior development mission. I am grateful to Mr. Leadbetter for honoring us with India’s maiden academy at Oxford Golf Resort and hope to continue this association for the long run”

Sharing his excitement at the launch of India’s first David Leadbetter Golf Academy, golf icon, David Leadbetter said, “I congratulate Oxford Golf Resort for hosting the David Leadbetter Golf Academy with a view of honing and shaping the immense golfing talent present in India. Together we aim to provide the best golf training in the country and assist all golfers; amateur and professional realize their big golf dream.”

Oxford Golf Resort will also offer night practice opportunities for golf enthusiast who find it difficult to peruse their golfing passion due to time crunch. Besides this, Oxford Golf Resort is committed to developing the golfing talent in India through their CSR initiative where they will search and invest in young talent who show promise of a bright golf future.

The David Leadbetter Golf Academy is now open at Oxford Golf Resort and more information regarding registration and other FAQs can be found on the website.

Along with this significant launch, Mr. Leadbetter also inaugurated the 17th edition of the Mercedes Trophy in Pune. The annual tournament organized by Mercedes-Benz India is in its 17th edition and will be played in a span of 24 days engaging about 2500 golfers in the country.

36 winners from the qualifying rounds being held in 12 cities ( Pune, Ahmadabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Gurgaon, Jaipur and Greater Noida ) will then compete at the National Finals at Oxford Golf Resort, Pune in March.

Three finalists who qualify at the National Finals will get a life time opportunity to participate in the Mercedes Trophy World Finals at Stuttgart, Germany in September 2017. These finalists will get a chance to compete against the best of talents from all over the world. The entry into the National Final is limited to Mercedes-Benz owners only.

Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes Benz India stated “Golfing is one of those sports which essentially represent an evolved and sophisticated lifestyle across the world, the attributes which seamlessly blends with Mercedes-Benz values. The association of sporting prowess and lifestyle finesse has been a hallmark of the Mercedes Trophy.”

“We are glad to witness Mercedes Trophy emerging into a coveted golfing tournament across India, bearing testimony to our fruitful association with golf globally. Mercedes Trophy is specially curated for patrons, prospects and opinion leaders and provides the right mix for an exclusive social interaction. We are delighted to welcome friends, customers, and golfing aficionados from across cities for the Mercedes Trophy’s 17th edition.”

