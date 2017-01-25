Hyderabad leg of MercedesTrophy 2017 set to tee off at Hyderabad Golf Course

MercedesTrophy 2017 India qualifiers being played over 25 days across 12 Indian cities.

by Press Release News 25 Jan 2017, 13:57 IST

Hyderabad Gold Course set to play host to the Hyderabad leg

Mercedes-Benz India will tee off the Hyderabad Leg of the MercedesTrophy 2017 at the city’s prestigious Hyderabad Golf Course (HGA) on Friday, January 27. The one-day leg will be the fifth stop of this year’s edition, with the fourth leg of the trophy ending last week in Bengaluru where six golfers qualified for the National Finals. The annual tournament in its 17th edition in India will feature 25 days of qualifiers engaging about 2500 golfers, making it the largest participative golf tournament in India.

Globally, MercedesTrophy bears witness to the participation of approximately 60,000 golfers from across 50 countries battling it out for the top prize, making it one of the world’s largest amateur sporting events.

The Hyderabad leg is expected to see more than 104 golfers participate, up from last years 100.

The MercedesTrophy 2017 so far has seen qualifications of 15 golfers from the four legs held in Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru respectively.

The 41 winners from the qualifying rounds being held in 12 cities – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Gurgaon & New Delhi, will then compete at the National Finals at the Oxford Golf Resort, Pune from 15th March – 17th March, 2017.

Three Winners from the National Finals will further progress to the MercedesTrophy World Finals – Stuttgart, Germany in September 2017, to compete against country specific edition winners from all over the world.

The format of play will be Double Peoria with the Hyderabad amateurs vying for one coveted spot at the National Final. The unique format of adjusting handicaps of the players each day enables more golfers to have a chance of qualifying for the National Finals.

One winner will travel to the British Open Championship and will get a chance to play the Royal Birkdale Championship course the day following the tournament.

The ‘Best Maintained Car’ winners will compete for a wild card entry to the India National Final.

In order to introduce beginners to the game, Mercedes-Benz will host golf clinics at each round of the tournament, which will be conducted by instructors from the legendary David Leadbetter Golf Academy