Michelle Wie parts ways with Nike clubs and becomes the latest member of Callaway Tour Staff

The biggest face of women's golf will now play Callaway clubs after an official announcement on a StaffPro agreement was made last week

by Sameer Bahl Report 30 Jan 2017, 12:21 IST

Michelle used a full set of Callaway clubs at last week’s LPGA Classic in Bahamas

Michelle Wie has put pen to paper on a multi-year equipment contract with Callaway Golf that will see the 2014 U.S Women's Open champion using the brand's golf clubs and balls, including an Odyssey putter.

“Joining Callaway feels like a natural partnership,” Wie said. “I believe that they make the best equipment in golf, and that their clubs are really going to help me have a great year. I also admire how they make the game fun and accessible to fans, and make them feel like they are part of the experience. That’s something that’s really important to me.”

Michelle Wie first burst on to the scene as a 10 year old when she became the youngest qualifier for a USGA Amateur championship, the US Women’s Amateur Public Links. At 13, she became the youngest winner of a USGA adult championship at the 2003 Women’s Public Links and the youngest player to make a cut at an LPGA tour event.

Aged 14, she played in a PGA Tour event, the SONY Open in her native Hawaii and narrowly missed the cut. She made the leap to professional golf at the age of 16 and became a full time member of the LPGA Tour in 2009. She has since become one of the most accomplished players on the LPGA Tour having won 4 times including a major at the 2014 US Women’s Open.

Having already estabished herself as a big-name on tour, she chose to attend Stanford University in addition to manging her life on tour.

She has remained amongst the top-ranked players and has represented Team USA at 4 Solheim Cups. While keeping an identity of being one of the longest hitters on the women’s tour, she also stands out for adopting intense fitness routines and her unique style on the course. She makes her presence felt online by continually engaging with her fans through social media.

Like other Nike staffers, she tried a variety of different equipment and settlled on Callaway clubs after Nike quit the equipment industry in 2016. Wie will continue to wear Nike apparel and shoes as a part of her new dynamic.

It’s a brand new era for Michelle who finds herself with something other than Nike on her bag and clubs for the first time in her career. “I haven’t even touched anything since I was maybe 15,” said Wie of her Nike loyalty. “That’s a really long time, so obviously I was, you know, really scared.”

Wie now carries a Great Big Bertha Epic driver in her bag with 10.5 degrees of loft, a D-3 swing weight, and a 45-inch-long Tour AD TP6X shaft.

She also has an Epic 3-wood, a pair of Big Bertha Alpha hybrids (18 and 23 degrees) and Apex Pro 16 irons with Oban shafts. The four-time tour winner carries three Mack Daddy Forged wedges (52, 56 and 60 degrees) and an Odyssey Works Versa 2-Ball Fang putter.

Wie is the latest of a young group of pros to sign with Callaway Golf including Patrick Reed, Danny Willett, Wes Bryan, Ollie Schniederjans, Ryo Ishikawa, Branden Grace, Thomas Pieters, and Daniel Berger.