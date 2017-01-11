Miura golf sold, new owner plans "significant investment"

Miura Golf has a new owner who will invest heavily in order to bring the brand back to its previous heights.

by Sameer Bahl News 11 Jan 2017, 18:55 IST

What’s the story?

Japanese golf equipment brand, Miura Golf has a new owner who will make a “significant investment” in order to expand the reach of the brand worldwide. According to GolfWRX, the company’s worldwide sales and distribution of products will be now be managed by True Spec Golf.

In case you didn’t know...

Miura founder, Katsuhiro Miura has been making handcrafted forged golf clubs since 1957. What golf fans don’t know is that professional golfers have won several major championships using Miura clubs, specifically the forged players irons, without endorsement contracts. The company has also produced forged irons for Nike and TaylorMade, and KJ Choi used a set of Miura CB-501 irons to win the Players Championship in 2011.

Miura was once the dominant force in the ultra-premium golf equipment category, but the company’s presence at retailers has declined in recent years due to increased competition, specifically from upstart equipment manufacturer, PXG. PXG was founded by billionaire, Bob Parsons and its irons sell at the starting price of $350 per head.

Heart of the matter

Miura presently sells a full line of ultra-premium golf equipment that is designed and manufactured by Miura Founder Katsuhiro Miura and his sons (Yoshitaka and Shinei) at the company’s manufacturing facility in Himeji, Japan. The fact that the business has stayed in-house within the family has been a big part of its success. According to GolfWRX, the “involvement in the design and manufacturing of products” of the Miura’s “will remain the same” post the new take-over.

What’s next?

A Miura brand re-launch will focus on “exposing Miura clubs to consumers worldwide” and “simplifying” the company’s product line, GolfWRX sources said. The company’s catalogue currently consists of more than a dozen different iron models.

The company will have an increased emphasis on creating highly engineered irons that are “easier for more golfers to hit”. The company’s new philosophy has been visibly applied in its recently launched, Genesis irons which will sell for $350 per head.

An official announcement from Miura Golf is expected this week.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Miura golf irons have always been renowned for being players irons and being expensive. Golfers have always thought of Miura irons as difficult irons to play and even sourcing them has been a mission for all this while.

This latest deveopment will come as good news to all golf equiment enthusiasts for a variety of reasons. Firstly, Miura irons will be available worldwide without great difficulty and secondly, there will be models meant for average golfers. This will boost Miura’s sales significantly as their target market will become wider now and will help them stay consistent with the times in terms of sustainability and revenue income.

It will also lead to a rise in competition and we shoud see a surge in quality of irons being produced due to Miura entering the “average golfer” segment.