Mumbai leg of Mercedes Trophy 2017 set to tee off at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club

MercedesTrophy 2017 India qualifiers is being played over 25 days across 12 Indian cities.

by Press Release News 10 Jan 2017, 18:38 IST

The Mumbai leg will start on January 11th

Mercedes-Benz India will tee off the Mumbai leg of the 2017 MercedesTrophy at the city’s prestigious Bombay Presidency Golf Club (BPGC) on Wednesday, January 11. The three-day leg will be the third stop for this year’s edition, with the inaugural and second leg concluding last week in Pune and Ahmedabad respectively.

The annual tournament, in its 17th edition in India, will feature 25 days of qualifiers engaging about 2500 golfers, making it the largest participative golf tournament in India. Globally, MercedesTrophy bears witness to participation of approximately 60,000 golfers from across 50 countries battling it out for the top prize, making it one of the world’s largest sporting events.

The 41 winners from the qualifying rounds being held in 12 cities – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Gurgaon & New Delhi, will then compete at the National Finals at the Oxford Golf Resort, Pune from 15th March – 17th March, 2017.

Three Winners from the National Finals will further progress to the MercedesTrophy World Finals – Stuttgart, Germany in September 2017, to compete against country specific edition winners from all over the world.

The format of play will be Double Peoria with the Mumbai amateurs vying for six (two from each day) coveted National Final spots. The unique format of adjusting handicaps of the players each day enables more golfers to have a chance of qualifying for the National Finals.

One winner will travel to the British Open Championship and will get a chance to play the Royal Birkdale Championship course the day following the tournament.

The ‘Best Maintained Car’ winners will compete for a wild card entry to the India National Final.

In order to introduce beginners to the game, Mercedes-Benz will host golf clinics at each round of the tournament, which will be conducted by instructors from the legendary David Leadbetter Golf Academy.