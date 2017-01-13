Mumbai qualifiers for Mercedes Trophy 2017 national finals identified

The three-day Mumbai leg is the 3rd leg of the 12-city tournament.

by Press Release News 13 Jan 2017, 17:56 IST

Vikram Chopra

Mumbai Golfers Jayen Shah and Vikram Chopra clinched the final two available Mercedes Trophy 2017 National Final spots at the end of the third and final day of the Mumbai leg of the tournament at Mumbai’s Bombay Presidency Golf Club (BPGC). Jayen logged a nett of 69.8 points in the CAT A (2-19) handicap category to qualify.

Vikram Chopra, in the CAT B (20-24) handicap category scored a total of 72.6 to win the coveted spot. Both walked away with a Trophy and a Car Trophy in addition to their ticket to Pune’s Oxford Golf Resort for the Finals slated to take place from March 15-17, 2017.

Former Cricketer Ajit Agarkar (Photo attached) was among the key participants on day one of the Mumbai leg of the Mercedes Trophy 2017.

Some other winners on the day included Akash Modi, who won the SWISS Closest to Pin contest landing his drive 7 feet 11 inches from the pin on hole 11. Amit Kumar won the Mercedes-Benz Straightest Drive contest on hole 9, while the Mercedes-Benz Closest to Pin in Two Shots, was won by Asheesh Mohta on hole 1. Jaideep Singh was also declared winner in the Best Gross Winner category wih a gross score of 73.

Earlier Day 2 of the Mumbai Leg saw Sandeep Batra in CAT B (20-24) and S. Kothari CAT A (2-19) emerge as winners. The spots on Day 1 went to Mahesh Kahnolkar in CAT B (20-24) and Kushal Thackersey in CAT A (2-19).

Jayen Shah

The format of play was Double Peoria. This unique format of adjusting handicaps of players levels the playing field enabling golfers to have a greater chance of qualifying for the National Finals.

This year, the MercedesTrophy will travel to 50 countries engaging 60,000 golfers worldwide. The Indian leg will witness 25 days of competitive amateur golfing action engaging 2500 golfers, making it larger than ever before. MercedesTrophy’s next stop is at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club in Mumbai, which is a 3 day event.

Three Winners from the National Finals will further progress to the MercedesTrophy World Finals – Stuttgart, Germany in September 2017 to compete against winners from all over the world. One winner will travel to Scotland to witness the British Open at Royal Birkdale in July.