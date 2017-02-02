Over 100 golfers to participate in Chennai leg of Mercedes Trophy 2017

One top golfer will qualify for the national finals.

by Press Release News 02 Feb 2017, 20:10 IST

The Cosmo Golf Club will play host to the Chennai leg of the Mercedes Trophy

Mercedes-Benz India is set to tee off the Chennai leg of the Mercedes Trophy 2017 at the city’s Tamil Nadu Golf Federation (TNGF) Cosmo Golf Club on Friday, February 3rd . The one-day leg will be this year’s seventh stop for the annual Golf caravan, with the fifth and sixth legs of the trophy concluding last week in Hyderabad and Coimbatore respectively.

The Mercedes Trophy tournament is in its 17th edition in India and will feature 25 days of qualifiers engaging about 2500 golfers, making it the largest participative golf tournament in the country.

Globally, Mercedes Trophy 2017 bears witness to participation of approximately 60,000 golfers from across 50 countries battling it out for the top prize, making it one of the world’s largest sporting events.

The Chennai leg is expected to see more than 112 golfers participate, up from last year’s 100. One qualifier will make it to the National Finals from the city. The tournament so far has seen qualification of 17 golfers from the six legs held in Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Coimbatore respectively.

The 41 winners from the qualifying rounds being held in 12 cities – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Gurgaon & New Delhi, will then compete at the National Finals at the Oxford Golf Resort, Pune from 15th March-17th March, 2017.

Three winners from the National Finals will further progress to the Mercedes Trophy World Finals – Stuttgart, Germany in September 2017, to compete against country-specific edition winners from all over the world.

The format of play will be Double Peoria with the Chennai amateurs vying for one coveted spot at the National Final. The unique format of adjusting handicaps of the players each day enables more golfers to have a chance of qualifying for the National Finals.

One winner will travel to the British Open Championship and will get a chance to play the Royal Birkdale Championship course the day following the tournament.

The ‘Best Maintained Car’ winners will compete for a wild card entry to the India National Final.

In order to introduce beginners to the game, Mercedes-Benz will host golf clinics at each round of the tournament, which will be conducted by instructors from the legendary David Leadbetter Golf Academy.