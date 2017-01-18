PGTI Report: Day 1 of the Final Stage of the 2017 PGTI Qualifying School

Himmat Singh Rai & Ikramuddin Shah share first round lead at Final Qualifying Stage

by Press Release Report 18 Jan 2017, 08:37 IST

Afteer missing out on his full Asian Tour card last week, Himmat Rai will be hoping for a strong showing this week

Kensville Golf & Country Club, Ahmedabad, January 17, 2017: Delhi golfers Himmat Singh Rai and Ikramuddin Shah shot scores of three-under-69 to be tied for the first round lead at the PGTI’s Final Qualifying Stage for the 2017 season being held at Kensville Golf & Country Club near Ahmedabad.



While former Asian Tour winner Himmat struck six birdies and three bogeys during his opening round on Tuesday, Ikramuddin put together five birdies and two bogeys to lead the rest by one shot.



The three players in tied third at two-under-70 were Delhi’s Karan Vasudeva, Lucknow’s Vijay Kumar and Harish K of Mysore.



Ahmedabad-based Arshpreet Thind was in tied sixth at one-under-71 along with Bhopal’s Devendra Patel, Rudresh Sharma of Delhi and Bengaluru’s C G Somiah.



The top 80 players (+ ties) will make the cut after round two of the Final Qualifying Stage. At the end of round four only the top 39 players (+ ties) will earn full cards for the 2016 PGTI season.

Leading Scores after Round 1:

1 IKRAMUDDIN SHAH – 69 (-3)

1 HIMMAT SINGH RAI – 69 (-3)

3 VIJAY KUMAR – 70 (-2)

3 KARAN VASUDEVA – 70 (-2)

3 HARISH K – 70 (-2)