PGTI Report: Final round of the 2017 PGTI Qualifying School - First Stage (Pre-Qualifying II)

Tapendra Ghai, Damian Naicker win Pre Qualifying II, forty-three players qualify for Final Stage

by Press Release Report 14 Jan 2017, 20:07 IST

Damian Naicker shot a final round of 3 over-75 but finished at the top courtesy of his first round of 70

Kensville Golf & Country Club, Ahmedabad, January 14, 2017: Gurgaon-based amateur Tapendra Ghai (74-71) and South Africa’s Damian Naicker (70-75) were the joint winners of the PGTI’s Pre Qualifying II for the 2017 season as they topped the leaderboard at one-over-145 at the end of the second and final round.



A total of 43 players qualified from Pre Qualifying II for the Final Qualifying Stage as nine players were tied in 35th position when the cut was declared at 12-over-156 at the Kensville Golf & Country Club near Ahmedabad.



Tapendra Ghai’s second round one-under-71 featured an eagle, four birdies and five bogeys. Damian Naicker’s second round of three-over-75, on the other hand, included two birdies and five bogeys.



Five golfers shared third place at three-over-147 including Gurkirat Singh, Suleman Ali, Samaresh Sardar, SNGLV Raju and Arjun Singh.



All the qualifiers from the First Stage will now join the 47 exempt players in the Final Stage which is scheduled to be held from January 17 – 20, 2017, at the Kensville Golf & Country Club. The 72-hole Final Stage event will feature a field of 120 players.

The top 80 and ties will make the halfway cut after two rounds of the Final Stage. At the end of the Final Stage, the top 39 players and ties will earn their full cards for the 2017 PGTI season.