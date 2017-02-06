Power Rankings: PGTI Players Championship - Noida Golf Course
Khalin Joshi is the favourite heading into the week as the golf course will provide a good challenge to the 126 man field this week
The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) tees off its 2017 season with the PGTI Players Championship at Noida Golf Course which is scheduled to be played at the Noida Golf Course from February 7th – 10th, 2017.
The season-opener carries a prize purse of Rs. 30 lakh.The tournament features some of the top Indian professionals such as Khalin Joshi, Sujjan Singh, Himmat Singh Rai, Shamim Khan, Honey Baisoya, Udayan Mane, Shankar Das, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Om Prakash Chouhan, Ashok Kumar, Harendra Gupta, Feroz Ali Mollah and Abhijit Singh Chadha, to name a few.
The local challenge will be led by Noida-based professionals Amardip Sinh Malik, Gaurav Pratap Singh, Vikrant Chopra, Rahul Bajaj, Arjun Singh Chaudhri, Pradeep Kumar, Dipankar Kaushal and Raju Singh.The prominent international names in the field are N Thangaraja, Anura Rohana, K Prabagaran (all from Sri Lanka), Kunal Bhasin of Australia, Nepal’s Toran Bikram Shahi and American Raj Randhawa.
Some of India’s leading amateurs will be making their professional debut at the event. The list includes Karandeep Kochhar (a tournament winner on the PGTI last year), Shubham Narain, Arjun Prasad, Jaibir Singh and Viraj Madappa.
|Rank
|Player
|Comment
|1
|Khalin Joshi
|Defending champion who likes the golf course will be looking to defend his title with a strong performance.
|2
|Honey Baisoya
|The two-time winner in 2016 could build on his good form and get his season underway in style.
|3
|Sujjan Singh
|The Chandigarh golfer who recently secured his full card for the 2017 Asian Tour season is playing some of his career best golf and it wouldn’t be a surprie to see him win.
|5
|Shamim Khan
|He finished second on the order of merit in 2016 and will be feeling confident of his chances at a venue where he has won previously and can get his campaign underway on a good note.
|6
|Ashok Kumar
|The golfer who endured an injury-ravaged campaign in 2016 will look to make amends in 2017 by getting back to his best.
|7
|Shankar Das
|The 2014 order of merit champion is capable of winning this week after getting a well earned rest in the off-season. His tee-to green game can prove to be a valuable asset this week.
|8
|Udayan Mane
|The 2015 rookie of the year is coming off a top 10 finish at the Bangladesh Open on the Asian Tour and has consistently performed well on this golf course.
|9
|Abhijit Singh Chadha
|The long hitting golfer can take advantage of his distance off the tee and over power the course. He will be looking to start strong at home after he failed to gain his Asian Tour card for 2017.
|10
|Himmat Rai
|The golfer who promised to be the next big thing will look to kick on in 2017 after having to make a trip back to qualifying school. He has a good track record at Noida and will look to build on his positive experiences.