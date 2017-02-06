Power Rankings: PGTI Players Championship - Noida Golf Course

Khalin Joshi is the favourite heading into the week as the golf course will provide a good challenge to the 126 man field this week

by Sameer Bahl Analysis 06 Feb 2017, 21:26 IST

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) tees off its 2017 season with the PGTI Players Championship at Noida Golf Course which is scheduled to be played at the Noida Golf Course from February 7th – 10th, 2017.

The season-opener carries a prize purse of Rs. 30 lakh.The tournament features some of the top Indian professionals such as Khalin Joshi, Sujjan Singh, Himmat Singh Rai, Shamim Khan, Honey Baisoya, Udayan Mane, Shankar Das, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Om Prakash Chouhan, Ashok Kumar, Harendra Gupta, Feroz Ali Mollah and Abhijit Singh Chadha, to name a few.

The local challenge will be led by Noida-based professionals Amardip Sinh Malik, Gaurav Pratap Singh, Vikrant Chopra, Rahul Bajaj, Arjun Singh Chaudhri, Pradeep Kumar, Dipankar Kaushal and Raju Singh.The prominent international names in the field are N Thangaraja, Anura Rohana, K Prabagaran (all from Sri Lanka), Kunal Bhasin of Australia, Nepal’s Toran Bikram Shahi and American Raj Randhawa.

Some of India’s leading amateurs will be making their professional debut at the event. The list includes Karandeep Kochhar (a tournament winner on the PGTI last year), Shubham Narain, Arjun Prasad, Jaibir Singh and Viraj Madappa.