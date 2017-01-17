Preview: 2017 PGTI Qualifying School - Final Stage

This week marks the end of the PGTI Qualifying School series with the fate of many top players, for the 2017 season, hanging in the balance.

Event

The final stage of the 2017 PGTI Qualifying School will be held at Kensville Golf & Country Club in Ahmedabad this week from 17th to 20th January.

After two pre qualifying stages and with the filtration process now over, the field will comprise of 131 players who will push each other all the way for the limited spots available on tour for the 2017 PGTI season.

In Pre Q1, 41 players made the cut and qualified for the final stage with 10 players scraping through, at tied-32nd place, after being positioned on the cut-line which was declared at 9-over for the tournament.

In Pre Q2, the scores went higher which allowed more players to make a trip to the final stage of the qualifying school. 43 players made it through to the final stage as the event saw nine players finish in tied 35th after the cut was declared at 12-over par, 3 shots higher than the 1st stage.

These players who continue to fight for their tour cards will be joined by the 47 exempt players who earned their exemptions courtesy of their Order of Merit rankings from the 2016 season.

Seasoned tour players like Manav Jaini, Asia tour winner: Himmat Singh Rai, former Asian tour players : Gaurav Ghei and Kunal Bhasin, and Gurki Shergill find themselves in the field this week having to work for their tour status for the 2017 season. It goes to show the rise in the level of competition on the Indian tour in recent years.

This week will see one of the fiercest tournaments contested across the season with the pressure of earning their tour cards bearing on all players' minds. The Q school is a once in a year tournament that offers the only route to rising golfers to make it on India’s No.1 Golf tour.

The top 80 and ties will make the halfway cut after two rounds of the Final Stage. At the end of the Final Stage, the top 39 players and ties will earn their full cards for the 2017 PGTI season.

The Final Stage offers a total prize purse of Rs. 5 lakh.

Course

Situated in an idyllic location off Dev Dholera, 40 kms from Ahmedabad, the Kensville Golf course is Gujarat’s first truly international 18 hole championship course. With Jeev Milkha Singh as its brand ambassador & a European PGA sanctioned event venue tag, this is a must play course.

It is surrounded by places of historical, cultural and environmental significance – Lothal the seat of one of the most ancient civilizations ; the home of the Tarnetar Mela an event attended by folks from all over ; sanctuaries like the magnificient Nalsarovar bird sanctuary etc.

The course is part of a integrated luxury real estate project with Villas, townhouses etc & also has 50 luxury rooms with a club house and a host of leisure facilities including tennis, a swimming pool, gym, squash, biiliards etc. A health spa & a holistic health village are also planned.

The Kensville course has the unique distinction of being the host course for a European PGA sanctioned tour event in 2011 & 2012. The course was opened in 2006 & is a very tight course with narrow fairways & a lot of out of bounds in play. The terrain is flat & there are a lot of trees along the sides of the fairways. Ditches / hazards – there is water in play on 13 holes – make this a challenging course layout.

With a bird sanctuary around the corner you will be treated to the spectacle of a host of migratory birds during the migratory season. The course also has a 300 year old temple on the 14th hole which has been carefully retained.

Sponsors

Past Champions

2014 – C. Muniyappa

2015 – Ravinder Tavel

2016 – Aman Raj