Preview and Field Watch: 2017 PGTI Q School - First Stage (Pre Qualifying I)

Pre Qualifying 1 will offer a route to the top 37 players and ties to the final stage where they will compete for playing rights for 2017.

by Sameer Bahl Analysis 10 Jan 2017, 12:09 IST

Event

The first stage of the 2017 qualifying school will be held at Kensville Golf & Country Club in Ahmedabad this week from 10th to 11th January. Due to a high number of participaants, the event will be staged as two different tournaments: Pre Qualifying 1(10th-11th Jan) and Pre- Qualifying 2 (13th-14th Jan).

The event will offer no prize money but will guarantee participation in the final stage for the top 37 players and ties and assure them of conditional status on tour for the 2017 season at the very least.

There are 115 golfers vying for 37 spots in the final stage this week and the level of competition will be fierce as this Q school is a once in a year tournament that offers the only route to rising golfers to make it on India’s no.1 Golf tour.

The qualifiers will join the already exempt 47 players for the final stage where the field will comprise of 120 golfers.

Course

Situated in an idyllic location off Dev Dholera, 40 kms from Ahmedabad, the Kensville Golf course is Gujarat’s first truly international 18 hole championship course. With Jeev Milkha Singh as its brand ambassador & a European PGA sanctioned event venue tag, this is a must play course.

It is surrounded by places of historical, cultural and environmental significance – Lothal the seat of one of the most ancient civilizations ; the home of the Tarnetar Mela an event attended by folks from all over ; sanctuaries like the magnificient Nalsarovar bird sanctuary etc.

The course is part of a integrated luxury real estate project with Villas, townhouses etc & also has 50 luxury rooms with a club house and a host of leisure facilities including tennis, a swimming pool, gym, squash, biiliards etc. A health spa & a holistic health village are also planned.

The Kensville course has the unique distinction of being the host course for a European PGA sanctioned tour event in 2011 & 2012. The course was opened in 2006 & is a very tight course with narrow fairways & a lot of out of bounds in play. The terrain is flat & there are a lot of trees along the sides of the fairways. Ditches / hazards – there is water in play on 13 holes – make this a challenging course layout.

With a bird sanctuary around the corner you will be treated to the spectacle of a host of migratory birds during the migratory season. The course also has a 300 year old temple on the 14th hole which has been carefully retained.

About PGTI:

Formed in 2006, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) is the recognised official body of professional golf in India. PGTI's objective is to promote professional golf in the country, as well as to give players an opportunity to be involved in the decision making on all aspects of the game. Headed by Mr. Gautam Thapar (President), PGTI's governing body comprises leading Indian golf professionals. PGTI currently has over 300 members.

Past Champions

2014 – Karan Taunk

2015 – Dinesh Raghuvanshi

2016 – Dipankar Kaushal