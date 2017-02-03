Rajeshwar Rao N qualifies for National Finals from Chennai Leg of MercedesTrophy 2017

by Press Release News 03 Feb 2017, 15:58 IST

Chennai Golfer, Rajeshwar Rao N claimed the sole National Final spot available in the Chennai Leg of the 17th annual MercedesTrophy 2017. This was the seventh leg of the tournament held at the Cosmo TNGF in the outskirts of the city. Rajeshwar Rao N ended the day with a net score of 72.6 to claim the sole spot from Chennai. He will now be playing the National Finals scheduled in Pune’s Oxford Golf Resort, Pune from 15-17 March 2017.



Rajeshwar Rao N was jubilant about his win and said, “ I am extremely happy with my win. This was a hard fought competition with 100 golfers participating on the day. Now, I am looking forward to competing against other golfers of the country in Pune.”



There were a host of other prizes on offer on the day. Prominent winners included Anish Iyer who won the Ballantine’s Long Drive Challenge on the seventh hole with a mammoth drive of 293 yards. Anand Thyagrajan won the SWISS Closest to Pin contest landing the ball just 6 ft. from the pin on hole 13.

In the Mercedes – Benz straightest drive contest played on hole nine, N Krishnakumar Narayanaswamy was declared the winner while in the Mercedes- Benz Closest to Pin in Two Shots was won by T. Hari on hole three. The best gross winner of the day was awarded to Darshan Veeraghavan who made a gross score of 81.



The format of play was Double Peoria. This unique format of adjusting handicaps of players levels the playing field enabling golfers to have a greater chance of qualifying for the National Finals.



The Chennai leg was the seventh leg of the 12-city tournament which kick started the MercedesTrophy globally. This year, the MercedesTrophy will travel to 50 countries engaging 60,000 golfers worldwide. The Indian leg will witness 25 days of competitive amateur golfing action in 12 cities engaging 2500 golfers, making it larger than ever before. Mercedes Trophy’s next stop is at the Cosmo Tamil Nadu Golf Club in Chennai on February 3rd.



Three Winners from the National Finals will further progress to the MercedesTrophy World Finals – Stuttgart, Germany in September 2017 to compete against winners from all over the world. One winner will travel to Scotland to witness the British Open at Royal Birkdale in July.