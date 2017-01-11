Round Report: Final round of the PGTI Qualifying School - First Stage (Pre-Qualifying I)

Jaibir Singh & Shaurya Singh top the leaderboard in Pre Qualifying I; forty-one players qualify for the Final Stage of 2017 Q-School

by Press Release Report 11 Jan 2017, 18:32 IST

Jaibir fired back to back 71’s to finish in joint pole position with Shaurya Singh

Kensville Golf & Country Club, Ahmedabad, January 11, 2017: Bengaluru-based amateur Jaibir Singh (71-71) and Delhi’s Shaurya Singh (73-69) topped the leaderboard at the end of round two of the PGTI’s Pre Qualifying I for the 2017 season being held at the Kensville Golf & Country Club near Ahmedabad. Jaibir and Shaurya both ended up with two-day totals of two-under-142.

A total of 42 players qualified from Pre Qualifying I for the Final Qualifying Stage as 11 players were tied in 32nd position when the cut was declared at nine-over-153.

While Shaurya struck four birdies, including three on the trot, and one bogey, during his second round of three-under-69 on Wednesday, Jaibir returned four birdies and three bogeys in his round of one-under-71.

Mohd Ezzaz (75-68) posted the best round of the day, a four-under-68, to secure third place at one-under-143.

Ajay Baisoya and amateur Venkkat Gautham were tied fourth at even-par-144.