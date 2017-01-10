Sixteen Indians in Final Stage of Asian Tour Qualifying School

The final stage of the Asian Tour Q school kicks off tomorrow in Thailand with a record number of Indians fighting for playing rights.

by Press Release Report 10 Jan 2017, 17:30 IST

Khalin Joshi during the practice round of the Final Stage of Asian Tour’s Qualifying School

Bangkok, Thailand, January 10, 2017: Sixteen Indian golfers will compete at the Final Stage of the Asian Tour’s Qualifying School which will be held at the Suvarnabhumi Golf & Country Club in Bangkok, Thailand, from January 11 – 14, 2017.

The Final Stage is scheduled to be played over 72 holes (four rounds). A maximum field of 264 players will play two rounds. After 36 holes, the field will be cut to the leading 80 players and ties who will then play two further rounds. At the conclusion of 72 holes, the leading 35 players (+ ties) will earn their Tour cards for the 2017 season.

The 16 Indians in the fray (15 professionals and one amateur), who will be setting their sights on an Asian Tour card for 2017, are former Asian Tour winners Himmat Rai and C Muniyappa, Sujjan Singh, a former winner on the Asian Development Tour, Ashok Kumar, a two-time PGTI Order of Merit champion, as well as Khalin Joshi, Honey Baisoya, Ajeetesh Sandhu, M Dharma, Udayan Mane, Deepinder Singh Kullar, Gaurav Pratap Singh, 2016 PGTI Emerging Player of the Year: Aman Raj, Veer Ahlawat, Manu Gandas, Abhijit Singh Chadha and amateur, Arjun Prasad.

Arjun Prasad, the lone Indian amateur in the field, is also the only Indian player to earn his place in the Final Stage after progressing from the First Stage of Qualifying.

While Himmat Rai, C Muniyappa, Sujjan Singh and Abhijit Singh Chadha will look to regain their Tour card, all the others will contend for their first full card in Asia.