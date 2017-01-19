Tour Report: Friday at the 2017 PGTI Qualifying School - Final Stage

Gulfam & Harish K are joint second round leaders at Final Qualifying Stage, Eighty-two players make the halfway cut, hole-in-one for Nur HS

by Press Release Report 19 Jan 2017, 07:29 IST

Harish K shot a 1 over-73 to remain on top

Kensville Golf & Country Club, Ahmedabad, January 18, 2017: Delhi’s Gulfam (75-68) and Mysuru’s Harish K (70-73) led the field after round two of the PGTI’s Final Qualifying Stage for the 2017 season being held at the Kensville Golf & Country Club near Ahmedabad. The two golfers were tied for the lead at one-under-143.

Gulfam shot the day’s best score of four-under-68 which featured five birdies and a bogey. Harish K on the other hand carded a one-over-73 that included three birdies and four bogeys.

Amateur Arjun Prasad who recently earned his Asian Tour card was in tied third at even-par-144 along with Vijay Kumar, C G Somiah and P Prabhu.

Kolkata’s Nur Hossain Sardar fired a hole-in-one on the 11th during his round of 71. He was placed tied 12th at two-over-146.

Nur Hossain aced the 11th hole on his way to a round of 1 under-71

The halfway cut fell at 12-over-156. The top eighty-two players made the cut.

At the end of round four on Friday, the top 39 players (+ ties) will earn full cards for the 2017 PGTI season.