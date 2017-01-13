What's In the Bag: Clubs that Justin Thomas used to shoot a 59 at the Sony Open in Hawaii

Justin Thomas has already won twice this season and on Thursday, he became the youngest player to shoot a 59 on the PGA Tour

by Sameer Bahl Analysis 13 Jan 2017, 14:00 IST

Justin Thomas giving the cameras a look of the lucky ball he used for his historic 59

Justin thomas is one of golf’s biggest rising stars. He has three PGA Tour titles to his name with two of them coming this season. The first at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia, where he successfully defended his title, and the second at last week’s SBS Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, which featured an elite field of champions of 2016.

The 23 year old is renowned for his all around game and more so for his length and accuracy off the tee. The Titleist ambassaor used a full set of Titleist clubs for all his tour victories and recently hit two drives of over 400 yards at Kapalua. Take a look:

Justin Thomas hit 2 (!!) drives 400+ yards this week. Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/ewS2gWDTDT — Skratch (@Skratch) January 9, 2017

Here’s what Justin Thomas used to become the youngest and only the seventh player ever to join the elite club of players to have shot a 59:

Driver: Titleist 917D3 (Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana BF 60TX shaft), 9.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist 917F3 (Mitsubishi Rayon S+ Limited Edition 80TX shaft), 15 degrees

5-wood: Titleist 915Fd (Fujikura Motore Speeder VC7.2 X shaft), 18 degrees

Irons: Titleist 716MB (4-9; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (46-10F degrees; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft), Titleist Vokey SM5 (52-12F and 56-14F degrees; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts), Titleist Vokey SM6 (60K degrees; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5 Flow Neck Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

At 23, he has already cemented his place as one of the elite players on tour. Keep an eye out for him at the majors this year, as he will be looking to better his best major finish of T-32 at the US Open in 2016.