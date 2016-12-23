What's in the Bag: Khalin Joshi at the McLeod Russel Tour Championship

*Equipment accurate as of 2016 McLeod Russel Tour Championship

Every player puts a lot of hours of testing and effort in choosing the right equipment to find that edge over their opponents. In today’s era, where equipment manufacturers are launching new models every 6 months, it’s all the more important to continually look for any improvements/gains that might come in the form of equipment tailored for your game.

Khalin Joshi is one such golfer who chooses equipment based on TrackMan numbers and what feels good to him. Here’s what’s in his bag at the McLeod Russel Tour Championship:

Driver – Callaway XR 16 Tour version with 9.5 degrees of loft set at stock neutral setting with a Diamana Blue Board 60X

3 Wood – Titleist 915 FD 15 degrees set at standard setting with a Graphite Design Tour AD DJ 60X shaft

Hybrid – Titleist 915 H 18 degree hybrid with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 6 85X shaft

Irons – Titeist 712 T-MB 3 iron, 4-PW – Titleist 716 CB’s with True Temper Dynamic Gold S-300 shafts

Wedges – Titleist SM 6 wedges – 60 degrees with L grind, 54 degrees with M grind (10 degree bounce), also has a 50 degree wedge (10 degrees bounce) which is not in the bag this week

Putter – Odyssey Works 1W Versa which is a counter balanced putter

Ball – Titleist ProV1x 2013 model

Khalin is a Titleist contracted player and has had the company’s full support since the age of 16.

The Bangalore golfer marks his Titleist ProV1X ball with two blue dots on either side of the number on the ball and a pink dot next to the Titleist logo.

The Golfer who played on the Asian Tour in 2016 has a unique warm-up stick in his bag which has a heavier side and a lighter weight side. It aids in warming up of the muscles and has been a recent trend on tour.

He typically makes about 10-15 swings with the heavier weighted side of the stick as a part of his warmup routine on the range before a round.

The Callaway driver has been in his bag since the beginning of the season and the fairway woods have now been a part of his bag for a couple of seasons.

He has played his irons since the start of 2016 and has placed trust in his Titleist set of irons which were also a part of his tournament winning setup, earlier in the year. He intends to switch to the Titleist 917 woods after this week and has been testing them with equpment representatives to find a setting that suits his style.

His Titleist wedges are specifically made for him with a custom paint-job that features his initials on the back of the wedges. Khalin also uses a poker chip with his initials on it as his marker on the greens. He was playing an event earlier in the year at Ahmedabad and during the pro-am of the event, his playing amateur partner offered to make him a custom marker that he now uses in all his rounds.

Also, a part of his bag are two tour sticks that are an alignment aid during practice and have other utility purposes as well.

He carries dry fruits, bananas and water in his bag to keep his energy levels up during the round.