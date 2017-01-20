Dipa Karmakar praised by Olympic gold medallist Simona Biles, says she would never attempt the Produnova

Biles also heaped praise on her Indian compatriot for achieving so much in the sport.

Biles with her Olympic gold medal

What’s the story?

Olympic champion and four-time gold medalist Simone Biles, who won the women’s vault gold medal at the Rio Olympics earlier in 2016, has revealed that it is very unlikely that she will ever attempt the dangerous Produnova vault. In fact, she applauded Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar for the courage with which she pulls off the move.

Speaking with the Hindustan Times, Biles said, “I think certain people are good at certain things and they should do what works for them. Honestly. I don’t think that I will ever try to pull off the Produnova.”

Biles also heaped praise on her Indian compatriot for achieving so much in a sport which is not much acknowledged in her own native country. She said, “I did not talk to her much in Rio, but what she has done for the sport in her native country is nothing less than phenomenal. She is a true inspiration for upcoming gymnasts and it is always a great sight for all of us when someone becomes a symbol for the sport in the eyes of so many people.”

In case you didn’t know…

The Produnova, or as it is popularly known, the ‘vault of death’, is one of the most dangerous moves in the sport. It involves a front handspring followed by a double forward somersault which can lead to very serious injuries in the neck region. It can also lead to death if it is not executed with perfection. However, it gives the gymnast more points for its difficulty.

The vault was named after Russian champion Elena Produnova and it became popular in India when Dipa Karmakar perfected the routine at the Rio Olympics last year.

Also read: What is the Produnova and why is it considered a dangerous vault?

The heart of the matter

Biles has dominated the world of gymnastics like no other in recent times. She has already claimed 10 gold medals at the World Championships. The 19-year-old American scripted history last year when she bagged four gold medals and a bronze at the Olympics.

Dipa Karmakar, on the other hand, became India’s first ever female gymnast to qualify for the Olympic Games and many expected her to win a medal. However, she fell short by a whisker and finished fourth with a score of 15.066.

However, what made her famous worldwide was the fact that she was the only gymnast at the Olympics who attempted the Produnova vault and is only the fifth ever gymnast in history to land the vault properly.

What’s next?

In her interview, Biles maintained that she must remain focused if she wanted to hold on to her success. She is hopeful of repeating her performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is this attitude of Biles that makes her a top sportsperson. She has been dominating the sport for the past few years and yet she applauds her rivals and praises them. Truly, the mark of a great sportswoman.