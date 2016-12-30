Batra quits from IOA to protest posts to Kalmadi, Chautala

by IANS News 30 Dec 2016, 19:10 IST

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Narinder Batra resigned as Associate Vice-President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday to protest the scam-tainted duo of Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala being named as honorary Life President of the IOA.

"I am disturbed about a development in IOA AGM in Chennai on December 27. I am told by the members present in the AGM that this particular discussion, i.e nomination of Life President, took place as last item in 'any other item' and was proposed and approved in a total of one minute without any discussion," Batra said in a letter to IOA President N. Ramachandran and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta.

He said after that the AGM was "declared closed and while taking the decisions the statutes of IOA seem to be have been overlooked".

Former IOA chiefs Chautala and Suresh Kalmadi were named Life Presidents of the Indian Olympic Association during its annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday.

The decision, which has invited severe criticism, prompted the Union Sports Ministry to serve a show cause notice to the IOA and threaten to sever ties with the body.

The uproar prompted Kalmadi to decline the IOA's offer but Chautala chose to be defiant.

Chautala threatened legal action against Sports Minister Vijay Goel and asserted that he will decline the post only if told to do so by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"Dear sirs, I do not support the decision taken by IOA general assembly in relation to nomination of two Life Presidents and also take this opportunity to thank one of the Life President's who refused to accept the offer of IOA. The above definitions also do not allow for any backdoor entry," Batra wrote.

"Keeping in mind that you/IOA have not taken any action in withdrawing the nomination of Life President of IOA even after three days of the AGM, hence as an expression of my protest and objection against the decision, I hereby submit my resignation from the post of Associate Vice-President of the Indian Olympic Association," the letter added.

"I thank everyone for whatever brief association we may have had with each other in IOA."

