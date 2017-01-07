High court orders trial court to hear fresh plea against hockey player Sardar Singh

Sardar Singh has been accused of sexual harassment, attempted murder, and exploitation by his estranged girlfriend.

by Vidhi Shah News 07 Jan 2017, 15:46 IST

What’s the story?

The Delhi High Court has granted a stay order on the criminal proceedings that were to be taken against former Indian hockey team captain Sardar Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by his estranged girlfriend. The court further ordered the trial court to hear the plea of the woman complainant afresh regarding the case.

In case you didn’t know...

Earlier on, in her plea before the trial court, the woman in question, who herself is an ex-British hockey player, had sought legal direction in order to lodge an FIR with the police in the case. Subsequently, the trial court had allowed her plea, following which Sardar Singh approached the High Court.

Then on the 14th of October, the high court put forth an order granting an interim stay on the issue till Friday. In the meantime, it had also sent notices to the ex-British player and the Delhi police wherein it sought their stand on Singh’s plea.

The high court then set February 2 as the date for the proceedings to be held in front of the trial court. Thus, as per the orders of Justice Vipin Sanghi, the lower court is set to hear the woman’s matter afresh and then pass the resultant judgement.

The heart of the matter

Several charges have been levelled against Sardar Singh by his estranged girlfriend which include that of sexual harassment, exploitation, mental, physical and emotional torture. She claimed that she had met the hockey player at the 2012 London Olympics for the first time after which they entered into a physical relationship.

She also went on to enlist in her complaint that the hockey player had made false promises of marriage while engaging in relations with other women as well. Further, he forced her into an abortion when she had conceived and beat her repeatedly.

Thus, the allegations against Singh include attempted murder, forced miscarriage without consent and criminal intimidation. The woman, who is of Indian origin had approached the trial court because according to her, the police had failed to take action against the player.

Sportskeeda’s take

While Sardar Singh has rubbished all the charges levelled against him, the pending court trial will throw more light on the matter. If the player is found guilty, it will have damning repercussions on not only his career but his reputation as well.