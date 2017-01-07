Hockey India 7th Sub-Junior National Hockey Championship 2017 (Women) B Division - Day 4 Results

Some really intense games were played out in the Hockey India 7th Sub-Junior National Hockey Championship.

by Press Release Report 07 Jan 2017, 18:06 IST

Six matches were played out on the fourth day of the Hockey India 7th Sub-Junior National Hockey Championship 2017 (Women) 'B' Division. In the opening game of the day, Hockey Puducherry beat the Citizen Hockey XI 3-0 in Pool B. Hockey Puducherry's E Subasri scored the opener in the 9th minute. M Logisha's two goals (28', 51') either side of half time wrapped up a comfortable victory for Puducherry.

Hockey Bhopal beat The Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd. 2-1 in a highly competitive encounter in Pool C. Hockey Bhopal were the ones who struck first, right before halftime via a Soni Ladwal (33') PC conversion to take the lead into the break.

In the second half, The Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd’s Pallavi Shelar scored in the 57th minute to restore parity. With six minutes to go Priyanka Dogra scored the goal that would give Hockey Bhopal the victory and three points.

In the second Pool C game, Kerala Hockey beat Telangana Hockey 4-0. MT Abhirami opened the scoring in the 6th minute for Kerala Hockey. Other goal scorers for them were RS Arathy (21'), Tintu Mol Tomy (50') and SR Varsha (61').

Pool D's opening encounter saw Mumbai School Sports Association beat Goans Hockey 1-0 in a low scoring encounter. Both teams played out a goalless first half bereft of too many clear chances. In the second period, Mumbai School Sports Association’s Esther Mathew capitalised on a rare opportunity to open the scoring and give her team the lead. It would stay that way as Mumbai School Sports Association took the points.

Hockey Him beat Hockey Himachal 6-1 in Pool D's second encounter. Ankita Dahiya (15', 68', 69') scored a hat-trick for Hockey Him in the game. Hockey Him's other goals were scored by Jyoti (39'), Srishti Bhojgi (53') and Arti Kashyap (66'). Himachal's lone goal was scored by Neha Thakur in the 56th minute.

In yesterday's final game of the day, Hockey Coorg beat Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 12-0 in Pool A. Coorg scored their first goal in the first minute of the game via GS Kavya and never really let up, going into half time with a 3 goal cushion. In the second half, they ran riot and won comprehensively. BS Bhumika (21', 40', 48', 58', 64') and Padmavathi S Madli (15', 51', 67') scored hat-tricks in the encounter.

Vidarbha Hockey Association forfeited their game against Hockey Madhya Bharat in Pool B.

In the final game of the day, Hockey Gujarat play Hockey Coorg.