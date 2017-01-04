Write an Article

Hockey India League 2017: All you need to know

The fifth edition will kick start from January 21 with Dabang Mumbai taking on the Ranchi Rays in the opening match in Mumbai.

by Lakshit Singhal @lsinghal11
Preview 04 Jan 2017, 19:09 IST
The fifth season kicks off from January 21, 2017

The fifth edition of the popular Hockey India League (HIL) is round the corner and it promises to be an enthralling sporting extravaganza. The tournament contributed significantly for raising the status of ‘Hockey’ in the country by taking it to masses. It also provided a suitable platform for players to showcase their talent. This was reflected after India won the Hockey Junior World Cup by defeating Belgium in the finals last month after a long gap of 15 years.

"The Coal India Hockey India League has been a huge success in how it has helped popularise the sport across the country. It has not just been a great spectacle for fans and players, but also a great model to demonstrate sustained growth for the sport” HIL chairman Narinder Dhruv Batra said as quoted by the Times of India while announcing the schedule for the upcoming season.

"At the heart of its concept, the HIL benefits our Indian players’ development immensely by allowing them to play alongside some the best players in the world hence learning new techniques that go a long way during the hockey season," he added.

The tournament was made more exciting after a new goal-rule was added last year. As per this rule, every field goal will be counted as two goals while penalty corners will count for one goal only. Penalty strikes will also be counted for one goal with the only exception being when the goal is scored after the deliberate foul during the penalty corner. This rule increased the importance of on-field goals due to which the fans got to witness aggressive hockey.

Another point worth mentioning is the quality of hockey that comes out from the league. Players play tough and competitive on-field hockey in order to score big for their teams and make a mark for themselves. In addition to that, there are cash awards for both teams and players that keep them motivated and inspired to play to their best.

The professional hockey tournament has been received well as thousands of fans supporters made it to the games last year.

The battle will be fought between 6 teams representing six cities of the country starting from January 21. Team auctions were conducted in November last year and players are ready to take on the field.

In addition to that, here are some more crucial facts that will give you an insight about the month-long tournament.

Teams: Dabang Mumbai, Delhi Waveriders, Jaypee Punjab Warriors, Kalinga Lancers, Ranchi Rays and Uttar Pradesh Wizards

League dates: January 21-February 26

Opening match: The opening match of this season will be played between Dabang Mumbai and Ranchi Rays in Mumbai on January 21, 2017 in Mumbai.

Defending champion: Punjab Warriors are the defending champions after they defeated Kalinga Lancers in the finals last year by 6-1. Field goals were scored by Armaan Qureshi, Matt Gohdes and Satbir Singh.

Most expensive international player: German forward Christopher Ruhr, was the costliest international buy this season as he was picked by Ranchi Rays for an amount of $75,000 in the auction.

Most expensive Indian player: Gurbaj Singh was the costliest Indian buy this season as he was also picked by Ranchi Rays for a whopping amount of $99,000 in the auction.

Match venues: Kalinga Stadium (Bhubaneshwar), Shivaji Hockey Stadium (Delhi), Mahindra Hockey Stadium (Mumbai), Hockey Stadium (Chandigarh), Astroturf Hockey Stadium (Ranchi), Dhyan Chand sports college (Lucknow).

No.of matches: A total of 34 matches will be played between 6 teams in the tournament that will last for over a month.

Match Timings: There will be only one league match every day that will be played at 19:00 IST whereas two matches per day will be played during the knock-out stage.

Broadcast: Matches will be broadcasted both in English and Hindi on the Star Sports network.

Point system: 5 points are awarded for a win whereas 2 points are given for a draw. Loss with a goal difference of less than 2 goals earns a team 1 point whereas loss with a goal difference of three or more goals earns them 0 points.

Squad strength: Each squad will consist of 20 players out of which 12 will be Indian and 8 will be foreigners. 

Schedule:

Match No.

Date

Teams

Venue

1

January 21

DM vs RR

Mumbai

2

January 22

KL vs DWR

Bhubaneshwar

3

January 23

KL vs RR

Bhubaneshwar

4

January 24

DM vs UPW

Mumbai


January 25

Rest day

Nil

5

January 26

RR vs KL

Ranchi

6

January 27

DM vs JPW

Mumbai

7

January 28

RR vs DWR

Ranchi

8

January 29

KL vs UPW

Bhubaneshwar

9

January 30

DM vs DWR

Mumbai

10

January 31

DM vs KL

Mumbai

11

February 1

RR vs JPW

Ranchi

12

February 2

RR vs DM

Ranchi

13

February 3

KL vs JPW

Bhubaneshwar

14

February 4

RR vs UPW

Ranchi

15

February 5

KL vs DM

Bhubaneshwar


February 6

Rest Day

Nil

16

February 7

DWR vs JPW

Delhi

17

February 8

DWR vs UPW

Delhi

18

February 9

JPW vs RR

Chandigarh

19

February 10

UPW vs KL

Lucknow

20

February 11

JPW vs DM

Chandigarh

21

February 12

DWR vs KL

Delhi


February 13

Rest day

Nil

22

February 14

JPW vs UPW

Chandigarh

23

February 15

DWR vs DM

Delhi

24

February 16

UPW vs RR

Lucknow

25

February 17

JPW vs DWR

Chandigarh

26

February 18

JPW vs KL

Chandigarh

27

February 19

UPW vs DWR

Lucknow

28

February 20

UPW vs JPW

Lucknow

29

February 21

DWR vs RR

Delhi

30

February 22

UPW vs DM

Lucknow


February 23

Rest Day

Nil


February 24

Rest Day

Nil


31

32

February 25



TBC SF-1           Team 1      vs    Team 4

TBC SF-2           Team 2     vs      Team 3

Chandigarh

33

34

February 26



TBC 3 vs 4      Loser M 31  vs    Loser M32

TBC Final         Winer M 31  vs   Winner M32

Chandigarh

