Hockey India League 2017: All you need to know
The fifth edition will kick start from January 21 with Dabang Mumbai taking on the Ranchi Rays in the opening match in Mumbai.
The fifth edition of the popular Hockey India League (HIL) is round the corner and it promises to be an enthralling sporting extravaganza. The tournament contributed significantly for raising the status of ‘Hockey’ in the country by taking it to masses. It also provided a suitable platform for players to showcase their talent. This was reflected after India won the Hockey Junior World Cup by defeating Belgium in the finals last month after a long gap of 15 years.
"The Coal India Hockey India League has been a huge success in how it has helped popularise the sport across the country. It has not just been a great spectacle for fans and players, but also a great model to demonstrate sustained growth for the sport” HIL chairman Narinder Dhruv Batra said as quoted by the Times of India while announcing the schedule for the upcoming season.
"At the heart of its concept, the HIL benefits our Indian players’ development immensely by allowing them to play alongside some the best players in the world hence learning new techniques that go a long way during the hockey season," he added.
Also Read: Hockey India announces the schedule for the fifth season of the Coal India Hockey India League
The tournament was made more exciting after a new goal-rule was added last year. As per this rule, every field goal will be counted as two goals while penalty corners will count for one goal only. Penalty strikes will also be counted for one goal with the only exception being when the goal is scored after the deliberate foul during the penalty corner. This rule increased the importance of on-field goals due to which the fans got to witness aggressive hockey.
Another point worth mentioning is the quality of hockey that comes out from the league. Players play tough and competitive on-field hockey in order to score big for their teams and make a mark for themselves. In addition to that, there are cash awards for both teams and players that keep them motivated and inspired to play to their best.
The professional hockey tournament has been received well as thousands of fans supporters made it to the games last year.
The battle will be fought between 6 teams representing six cities of the country starting from January 21. Team auctions were conducted in November last year and players are ready to take on the field.
In addition to that, here are some more crucial facts that will give you an insight about the month-long tournament.
Teams: Dabang Mumbai, Delhi Waveriders, Jaypee Punjab Warriors, Kalinga Lancers, Ranchi Rays and Uttar Pradesh Wizards
League dates: January 21-February 26
Opening match: The opening match of this season will be played between Dabang Mumbai and Ranchi Rays in Mumbai on January 21, 2017 in Mumbai.
Defending champion: Punjab Warriors are the defending champions after they defeated Kalinga Lancers in the finals last year by 6-1. Field goals were scored by Armaan Qureshi, Matt Gohdes and Satbir Singh.
Most expensive international player: German forward Christopher Ruhr, was the costliest international buy this season as he was picked by Ranchi Rays for an amount of $75,000 in the auction.
Most expensive Indian player: Gurbaj Singh was the costliest Indian buy this season as he was also picked by Ranchi Rays for a whopping amount of $99,000 in the auction.
Match venues: Kalinga Stadium (Bhubaneshwar), Shivaji Hockey Stadium (Delhi), Mahindra Hockey Stadium (Mumbai), Hockey Stadium (Chandigarh), Astroturf Hockey Stadium (Ranchi), Dhyan Chand sports college (Lucknow).
No.of matches: A total of 34 matches will be played between 6 teams in the tournament that will last for over a month.
Match Timings: There will be only one league match every day that will be played at 19:00 IST whereas two matches per day will be played during the knock-out stage.
Broadcast: Matches will be broadcasted both in English and Hindi on the Star Sports network.
Point system: 5 points are awarded for a win whereas 2 points are given for a draw. Loss with a goal difference of less than 2 goals earns a team 1 point whereas loss with a goal difference of three or more goals earns them 0 points.
Squad strength: Each squad will consist of 20 players out of which 12 will be Indian and 8 will be foreigners.
Schedule:
Match No.
Date
Teams
Venue
1
January 21
DM vs RR
Mumbai
2
January 22
KL vs DWR
Bhubaneshwar
3
January 23
KL vs RR
Bhubaneshwar
4
January 24
DM vs UPW
Mumbai
January 25
Rest day
Nil
5
January 26
RR vs KL
Ranchi
6
January 27
DM vs JPW
Mumbai
7
January 28
RR vs DWR
Ranchi
8
January 29
KL vs UPW
Bhubaneshwar
9
January 30
DM vs DWR
Mumbai
10
January 31
DM vs KL
Mumbai
11
February 1
RR vs JPW
Ranchi
12
February 2
RR vs DM
Ranchi
13
February 3
KL vs JPW
Bhubaneshwar
14
February 4
RR vs UPW
Ranchi
15
February 5
KL vs DM
Bhubaneshwar
February 6
Rest Day
Nil
16
February 7
DWR vs JPW
Delhi
17
February 8
DWR vs UPW
Delhi
18
February 9
JPW vs RR
Chandigarh
19
February 10
UPW vs KL
Lucknow
20
February 11
JPW vs DM
Chandigarh
21
February 12
DWR vs KL
Delhi
February 13
Rest day
Nil
22
February 14
JPW vs UPW
Chandigarh
23
February 15
DWR vs DM
Delhi
24
February 16
UPW vs RR
Lucknow
25
February 17
JPW vs DWR
Chandigarh
26
February 18
JPW vs KL
Chandigarh
27
February 19
UPW vs DWR
Lucknow
28
February 20
UPW vs JPW
Lucknow
29
February 21
DWR vs RR
Delhi
30
February 22
UPW vs DM
Lucknow
February 23
Rest Day
Nil
February 24
Rest Day
Nil
32
February 25
TBC SF-2 Team 2 vs Team 3
Chandigarh
34
February 26
TBC 3 vs 4 Loser M 31 vs Loser M32
TBC Final Winer M 31 vs Winner M32
Chandigarh