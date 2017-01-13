Hockey India League 2017: Full squads for the tournament

Six teams will clash against each other from 21 January to 26 February at the Hockey India League.

by Vidhi Shah News 13 Jan 2017, 15:55 IST

Jaypee Punjab Warriors won the 2016 edition of the Hockey India League (Image credits: HIL website)

The fifth edition of the Hockey India League is all set to go underway on the 21st of January in Mumbai when the home team, Dabang Mumbai will clash against the Ranchi Rays. The tournament will go on for more than a month, with the final encounter being staged on the 26th of February in Chandigarh, the home ground of the defending champions, Jaypee Punjab Warriors.

One team that will be eager to prove a point will be the Kalinga Lancers since they will aim to better their second-place finish from last year.

Matches will be held across six venues in the cities of Chandigarh, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Delhi, and Bhubaneswar. The fixtures will kick-off at 7.00 PM on each match day and will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3/HD with the live stream being made available on Hotstar.

Also Read: Hockey India League 2017: All you need to know

The full squads of the six teams are as follows:

DABANG MUMBAI

Forwards: Robbert Kemperman (Netherlands), Johan Bjorkman (Sweden), Florian Fuchs (Germany), Gurjant Singh, Roshan Minz, Affan Yousuf, Niikin Thimmaiah, Danish Mujtaba, Kieran Govers (Australia)

Midfielders: Manpreet, Tyron Pereira, Vikas Sharma, Nilakanta Sharma

Defenders: Emmanuel Stockbroekx (Belgium), Sander de Wijn (Netherlands), Jeremy Hayward (Australia), Harmanpreet Singh, Gurmail Singh,

Goalkeepers: Krishan B Pathak, David Harte (Ireland)

DELHI WAVERIDERS

Forwards: Iain Levers (England), Mandeep Antil, Talwinder Singh, Parvinder Singh, Prabhdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Pradhan Sommanna, Simon Child (New Zealand)

Midfielders: Benjamin Stanzl (Austria), Santa Singh, Surender Singh, Harjeet Singh

Defenders: Manuel Brunet (Argentina), Tristan White (Australia), Vickram Kanth, Rupinder Pal Singh, Justin Reid-Ross (South Africa), Austin Smith (South Africa)

Goalkeepers: Vincent Vanasch (Belgium), Harjot Singh

JAYPEE PUNJAB WARRIORS

Forwards: Ajit Kumar Pandey, Armaan Qureshi, Jackob Whetton (Australia), Jasjit Singh Kular, Mark Gleghorne (England), Nithin Thimmaiah, Satbir Singh, SV Sunil

Midfielders: Baljit Singh Boparai, Matt Gohdes (Australia), Robert Van Der Horst (Netherlands), Sardar Singh, Simon Orchard (Australia)

Defenders: Christopher Ciriello (Australia), Harbir Singh Sandhu, Hardik Singh, Mark Knowles (Australia), Varun Kumar

Goalkeepers: Jugraj Singh, Tristan Clemons (Australia)

KALINGA LANCERS

Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Malak Singh, SK Uthappa, Dharamvir Singh, Glenn Turner (Australia)

Midfielders: Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Billy Bakker (Netherlands), Tom Craig (Australia), Adam Dixon (England), Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Devinder Walmiki, Moritz Fuerste (Germany)

Defenders: Pardeep Mor, Matthew Dawson (Australia), Anand Lakra, Gurijinder Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Aran Zalewski (Australia), Amit Rohidas

Goalkeepers: Abhinav Kumar Pandey, Andrew Charter (Australia)

RANCHI RAYS

Forwards: Christopher Ruhr (Germany), Sarvanjit Singh, Sumit Kumar, Mohammad Amir Khan, Imran Khan

Midfielders: Flynn Ogilvie (Australia), Sumit, Simranjeet Singh, Barry Middleton (England), Trent Mitton (Australia), Ashley Jackson (England), Gurbaj Singh, Kothajit Singh, Manpreet Singh

Defenders: Birendra Lakra, Timothy Deavin (Australia), Vikramjit Singh, Fergus Kavanagh (Australia)

Goalkeepers: Akash Chikte, Tyler Lovell (Australia)

UTTAR PRADESH WIZARDS

Forwards: Ajay Yadav, PR Aiyappa, Ramandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh

Midfielders: Seve Van Ass (Netherlands), Shamsher Singh, Ajitesh Roy, Agustin Mazzilli (Argentina), Vikas Pillay, Chinglenasana Singh, Sander Baart (Netherlands), Eddie Ockenden (Australia)

Defenders: Arthur Van Doren (Belgium), Nicholas Spooner (South Africa), Gonzalo Peillat (Argentina), Gurinder Singh, VR Raghunath, Jolie Wouter (Netherlands)

Goalkeepers: Suraj Karkera, PR Sreejesh