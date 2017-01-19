Hockey India League 2017 Team Overview: Dabang Mumbai

An insight into the various aspects of the Dabang Mumbai team ahead of the Hockey India League.

by Vidhi Shah Analysis 19 Jan 2017, 14:30 IST

Dabang Mumbai will look for a better tournament this time around after failing to make the semis last year



The fifth edition of the Hockey India League is all set to get underway this Saturday on the 21st of January. The tournament which is organised by Hockey India will see some of the best players from India and the world clash against each other is the six-team competition.

Considered as the richest hockey tournament in the world, matches will be held at six venues in India for a little over a month’s duration with the final encounter set to be staged on February 26. The opening clash will feature defending champions Jaypee Punjab Warriors lock horns against Dabang Mumbai, at the latter’s home ground in the Maximum City.

Tournament record

Sandeep Singh as the leader of the team in the early seasons

2013- With the erstwhile owners Dabur, the Mumbai outfit finished last on the league table in the inaugural season with just one win in 12 matches, but their forward Sandeep Singh, led the scoring tally with 11 penalty corner conversions.

2014- In the second edition, the Mumbai Magicians went one place better to finish on the fourth position with Sandeep repeating his feat from the past season and emerging as the highest goal-scorer yet again.

2015 It was yet another disappointing season for Mumbai, with a bottom of the table finish, the only thing they could take heart from was the emergence of young gun Harmanpreet Singh who shined throughout the season for the team.

2016- The team missed qualifying for the semi-finals by a small margin as it all boiled to one final pool game enocunter which they failed to win. A fifth-place finish on the points table did not do justice to their run in the tournament with two great record-breaking matches that they played. They first thrashed the Ranchi Rays 7-5 and then overcame the Delhi Waveriders 8-3 to amass the second biggest score difference last season in the world's biggest hockey league. It was also their biggest win in HIL history.

Key players

Florian Fuchs

Florian Fuchs’ performances will be key to Mumbai’s scheme of things

He will be the captain of the side in the absence of the injured Matthew Swann. The 25-year old German forward will lead the attacking charge of The Alphas, akin to the last season. His natural dribbling skills and goal-scoring prowess make him a marquee player to watch out during the course of the league.

Harmanpreet Singh

Drag-flicker, goal machine, Olympian and World Cup winner and all just 21-years old! Harmanpreet Singh is one of the brightest prospects of Indian hockey shuttling across the junior and senior team as per requirements since the past two years. Coming off a World Cup-winning campaign with the Junior team, Harmanpreet will play an important role in Mumbai’s campaign this season.

Sander de Wijn

The Dutch international who was a silver medallist at the London Olympics will play as a centre-back for Dabang Mumbai. With experience and skills by his side, he will play the role of an anchor in defence.

Affan Yousuf

A natural left-winger, Affan has been in prime form in the capacity of a forward and has cemented his place in the Indian senior team. He had a particularly successful outing in the recent test series against Australia, where the youngster scored on more than a couple of occasions, and will looking to carry that form into the HIL.

Fixtures

Match No Date Time Home Team Away Team Venue 3 Friday 23 January 19:00 Dabang Mumbai Jaypee Punjab Warriors Mumbai 4 Saturday 24 January 19:00 Dabang Mumbai Ranchi Rays Mumbai 8 Wednesday 28 January 19:00 Ranchi Rays Dabang Mumbai Ranchi 12 Sunday 1 February 17:00 Delhi Wave Riders Dabang Mumbai Delhi 16 Thursday 5 February 19:00 Dabang Mumbai Delhi Waveriders Mumbai 20 Sunday 8 February 19:00 Dabang Mumbai Kalinga Lancers Mumbai 22 Wednesday 11 February 19:00 Dabang Mumbai Uttar Pradesh Wizards Mumbai 24 Friday 13 February 19:00 Kalinga Lancers Dabang Mumbai Bhubaneswar 26 Sunday 15 February 15:00 Uttar Pradesh Wizards Dabang Mumbai Lucknow 30 Thursday 19 February 19:00 Jaypee Punjab Warriors Dabang Mumbai Mohali 31 Saturday 21 February 17:30 Semi-Final 1 Delhi 32 20:00 Semi-Final 2 Delhi 33 Sunday 22 February 17:30 3rd/4th Place Delhi 34 20:00 Final Delhi

Squad

Goalkeepers: David Harte (Ireland), Krishan B Pathak (India)

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (India), Gurmail Singh (India), Jeremy Hayward (India), Emmanuel Stockbroekx (Belgium), Sander De Wijn (Netherlands)

Midfielders: Tyron Pereira (India), Manpreet Singh (India), Robbert Kemperman (Netherlands), Kieran Govers (Australia), Vikas Sharma (India), Danish Mujtaba (India), S H Nilakanta Sharma (India)

Forwards: Roshan Minz (India), Affan Yousuf (India), Chandanda Aiyanna, Nikkin Thimmaiah (India), Gurjant Singh (India)

Coach: Jay Stacy

Home Stadium: Mahindra Hockey Stadium