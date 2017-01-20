Hockey India League 2017 team overview: Delhi Waveriders

An insight into the various aspects of the Delhi Waveriders' team ahead of the Hockey India League.

20 Jan 2017

Rupinder Pal Singh will lead the charge for the Delhi Waveriders again

The Hockey India League is about to embarks on yet another adventure as it rolls on to its fifth season which is all set to go underway on the 21st of January, Saturday. Teams will battle it out to claim the trophy with top honours at stake across the six cities of Mumbai, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Delhi and Ranchi.

The opening fixture will feature defending champions Jaypee Punjab Warriors clash against Dabang Mumbai post the opening ceremony in the Maximum City. Sportskeeda takes an in-depth look at the Delhi Waveriders team ahead of the tournament.

Tournament record

2013 – The Waveriders had a pretty good outing in the first edition of the league, but just lost out on the battle at the last hurdle when they lost to the Ranchi Rhinos in the final. However, it was a coming of age season for Rupinder Pal Singh, who was the highest scorer for the team with 7 goals to his name.

2014 – What they could not achieve the first time around, they made sure they got it in the second instalment of the HIL when the Waveriders emerged as the champions after defeating the Jaypee Punjab Warriors in the finals. Yet again, it was India’s best drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh who finished as the highest scorer for the team with 6 successful penalty corner conversions.

2015 – The team failed to sustain their winning ways from the previous season as the Waveriders had to be content with a third-place finish after losing to Jaypee Punjab Warriors in the semi-finals.

2016 – Just akin to the previous season, the fourth edition of the tournament also saw the Waveriders succumbing to a loss at the hands of the Punjab Warriors in the semi-finals and subsequently, they had to be content with a third-place finish. Rupinder Pal Singh was again on the top of his game, scoring the most number of goals for the team, 12 in total.

Key players

Rupinder Pal Singh

The 26-year-old has often been regarded as the world’s best drag flicker in recent times and in the capacity of a full-back, he is an asset to the Waveriders side. This time around, Rupinder will also lead the charge as the captain of the John Abraham co-owned team and given his knack of scoring goals, he will be the biggest threat for his team.

Vincent Vanasch

The wall in front of the goal, the Belgian international and FIH nominee for Goalkeeper of the Year 2016, Vincent Vanasch will be eager to stop any striker in his tracks in the HIL. With plenty of international experience, having been the silver medallist 2013 European Championships and recently at the 2016 Rio Olympics, he will play a key role if the Waveriders are to succeed.

Harjeet Singh

The young gun who will play as a midfielder will be instrumental in the Waveriders outfit this season. Coming off recent success as the captain of the World Cup-winning Indian Junior Hockey team, Harjeet will have a point to prove in the biggest international league of the sport across the globe.

Fixtures

Date Time Home Team Away Team Venue Sunday 22 January 19:00 Kalinga Lancers Delhi Waveriders Bhubaneshwar Saturday 28 January 19:00 Ranchi Rays Delhi Waveriders Ranchi Monday 30 January 19:00 Dabang Mumbai Delhi Waveriders Mumbai Tuesday 7 February 19:00 Delhi Waveriders Jaypee Punjab Warriors Delhi Wednesday 8 February 19:00 Delhi Waveriders Uttar Pradesh Wizards Delhi Sunday 12 February 19:00 Delhi Waveriders Kalinga Lancers Delhi Wednesday 15 February 19:00 Delhi Waveriders Dabang Mumbai Delhi Friday 17 February 19:00 Jaypee Punjab Warriors Delhi Waveriders Chandigarh Sunday 19 February 19:00 Uttar Pradesh Wizards Delhi Waveriders Lucknow Tuesday 21 February 19:00 Delhi Waveriders Ranchi Rays Delhi

Squad

Forwards: Iain Levers (England), Mandeep Antil (India), Talwinder Singh (India), Parvinder Singh (India), Prabhdeep Singh (India), Mandeep Singh (India), Pradhan Sommanna (India), Simon Child (New Zealand)

Midfielders: Benjamin Stanzl (Austria), Santa Singh (India), Surender Singh (India), Harjeet Singh (India)

Defenders: Manuel Brunet (Argentina), Tristan White (Australia), Vickram Kanth (India), Rupinder Pal Singh (India), Justin Reid-Ross (South Africa), Austin Smith (South Africa)

Goalkeepers: Vincent Vanasch (Belgium), Harjot Singh (India)

Coach: Cedric D’souza

Home Stadium: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Delhi