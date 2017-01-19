Hockey India League 2017 Team Overview: Ranchi Rays
An insight into the various aspects of the Ranchi Rays team ahead of the Hockey India League.
The 2017 edition of the Hockey India League will commence on the 21st of January, Saturday in Mumbai with the home team Dabang Mumbai taking the battle across to MS Dhoni co-owned Ranchi Rays. The tournament which will last for a little more than a month will feature six teams clash against each other to claim the top honours.
The semi-finals and finals as per traditions will be hosted at the defending champions’ Jaypee Punjab Warriors home ground in Chandigarh. All the matches will be played under lights with a 7.00PM IST start across six venues in the cities of Chandigarh, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Delhi, and Bhubaneswar.
Tournament record
2013- In the inaugural season, under its former owners, the erstwhile Ranchi Rhinos emerged as champions of the league after defeating the Delhi Waveriders 2-1 in the finals. Mandeep Singh was the lead scorer for the team with 10 goals to his name, just second behind Sandeep Singh of Mumbai in the overall tally.
2014- Ranchi Rhinos could not sustain their winning spree from last season but nonetheless finished at the third place at the end of the league after defeating the Uttar Pradesh Wizards in a shoot-out.
2015- The season marked a change in the ownership of the outfit, and subsequently the new team which came to be known as the Ranchi Rays emerged as champions in their debut season, defeating the Jaypee Punjab Warriors in the final encounter. The star of the tournament was Britain’s Ashley Jackson who spearheaded the attack for Ranchi with the highest number of goals in the tournament, 12 in total.
2016- The team finished atop the pool standings in the last season but lost a bit of their sheen going into the play-off’s only to finish at the fourth place. Ashley Jackson picked up from right where he had left, converting 14 penalty corners and emerging as the second highest goal-scorer.
Key Players
Christopher Ruhr- The 23-year old German international is one of the most expensive foreign buys of the season and will be eager to prove his worth in the upcoming league. Moreover, the youngster had been nominated for the FIH Rising Star of the Year award and was quite recently the bronze medallist at the Rio Olympics, thus he will looking to continue the attacking charge for the Ranchi Rays.
Fixtures
Date
Time
Home Team
Away Team
Venue
Saturday 21 January
19:00
Dabang Mumbai
Ranchi Rays
Mumbai
Monday 23 January
19:00
Kalinga Lancers
Ranchi Rays
Bhubaneshwar
Thursday 26 January
19:00
Ranchi Rays
Kalinga Lancers
Ranchi
Saturday 28 January
19:00
Ranchi Rays
Delhi Wave Riders
Ranchi
Wednesday 1 February
19:00
Ranchi Rays
Jaypee Punjab Warriors
Ranchi
Thursday 2 February
19:00
Ranchi Rays
Dabang Mumbai
Ranchi
Saturday 4 February
19:00
Ranchi Rays
Uttar Pradesh Wizards
Ranchi
Thursday 9 February
19:00
Jaypee Punjab Warriors
Ranchi Rays
Chandigarh
Thursday 16 February
19:00
Uttar Pradesh Wizards
Ranchi Rays
Lucknow
Tuesday 21 February
19:00
Delhi Wave Riders
Ranchi Rays
Delhi
Squad
Forwards: Christopher Ruhr (Germany), Sarvanjit Singh (India), Sumit Kumar (India), Mohammad Amir Khan (India), Imran Khan (India)
Midfielders: Flynn Ogilvie (Australia), Sumit (India), Simranjeet Singh (India), Barry Middleton (England), Trent Mitton (Australia), Ashley Jackson (England), Gurbaj Singh (India), Kothajit Singh (India), Manpreet Singh (India)
Defenders: Birendra Lakra (India), Timothy Deavin (Australia), Vikramjit Singh (India), Fergus Kavanagh (Australia)
Goalkeepers: Akash Chikte (India), Tyler Lovell (Australia)
Coach: Harendra Singh
Home Stadium: Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium