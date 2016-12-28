Honourable Union Sports Minister, Vijay Goel, meets Hockey Junior World Cup heroes

Goel announced a cash incentive of Rs 3.70 lakhs per player.

28 Dec 2016

Mr. Vijay Goel and Dr. Narinder Batra with the junior men’s Indian hockey team during the felicitation ceremony in New Delhi 2

Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Youth Affairs And Sports, Mr. Vijay Goel met the junior men’s Indian hockey team that recently won the Uttar Pradesh Hockey Junior World Cup Men Lucknow 2016 at his residence in Ashoka Road on Wednesday.

The victorious side that beat Belgium 2-1 in the Final created history by winning the title after a gap of 15 years. The team had an unbeaten run in the tournament where they got the better of the likes of Australia in the Semi Finals, Spain in the Quarter Finals as well as Canada, South Africa and England in the pool stage.

Congratulating the team for their efforts, Goel announced a cash incentive of Rs 3.70 lakhs per player. “Each one is a gem and I wish them all the very best for future,” Goel said.

He later spoke individually to some of the players. On his interaction with the Hon'ble Minister, Team Captain Harjeet Singh replied, “Minister Sir said that when he learnt that we had entered the Final, he wanted to come and watch the match in Lucknow but due to prior commitments he could not make it happen.

Vijay Goel hands a cheque of Rs. 3,70,000 to junior men’s Indian hockey team captain Harjeet Singh and Simranjeet Singh

“However, he said he followed most of our matches and wished us the very best going forward and asked us to stay focused,” Harjeet added.

Meanwhile, Vikas Dahiya, the goalkeeper who was adjudged man-of-the-match in the Semi Final against the formidable Australia said, “It is a great gesture by the Hon'ble Sports Minister to invite us and greet us individually for our performance. This will only motivate us to do better in the coming days. I thank the Government for all its support for hockey.”