Indian eves beat Korea 3-0 to win Bronze at the 4th Women's U18 Asia Cup 2016

India beat Korea 3-0 at the 4th Women's U18 Asia Cup 2016 to win the Bronze medal in the tournament.

The two teams played out a goal-less first half, with India content with dropping deep and relying on the counter to create opportunities. Korea earned several penalty corners but failed to convert from any, India's defence closing them down perfectly.

The best chance of the half fell to Mahima Choudhary, as a defensive mistake in Korea's circle saw the ball fall to Sangita Kumari who flashed a shot across the goal with Mahima, who was waiting for the opportunity. The weight on the pass was too much though as the chance went wide.

India took the lead minutes after the break as Ritu scored the opener off a penalty corner. A few minutes later, some brilliant interplay between Lalremsiami and Sangita saw the latter's shot stopped on the line illegally as India won a stroke. Manpreet Kaur's attempt to convert the stroke was denied by Korean goalkeeper Lee Da Bom as the Indian eves kept applying pressure.

In the 55th minute, the duo combined again, Lalremsiami first picking Korea's pocket and showing great vision to pick out an inch perfect pass to Sangita, who cut past two defenders to slot the ball into the goal and extend India's lead. The third goal came off a similar route, Sangita scoring her second of the game in the 58th minute.

From there on India held firm control over the game, and despite a late Korean PC, they held strong to march to a 3-0 win and secure a Bronze medal.

For their notable performances at the 4th Women's U18 Asia Cup 2016, Hockey India announced cash rewards of INR 1.00 lakh for each player, and INR 50,000 for each of the support staff.