National kabaddi champion Khazeema Saeed feels women's kabaddi is gaining momentum

Women’s kabaddi is on the rise

WAPDA captain Khazeema Saeed has opened up about how women’s kabaddi has seen phenomenal growth in the last few years and is now getting some much-required recognition. Her statement comes after the successful completion of the first-ever National Women’s Kabaddi Championship in Pakistan earlier this month.

The three-day championship saw participation from 7 teams who battled it out to win the prestigious trophy. The tournament was quite a success after Pakistan defeated the Army in the finals 43-29 to clinch the title in a fashionable style.

The success of the event has motivated women from all sports to try their hand at kabaddi which, Khazeema claims, will be helpful for the sport in the long run.

“The tournament was a great success. Women’s kabaddi is gaining momentum and I only realised it after playing the final where many of my friends, who are into judo and archery, began asking us how to get into the kabaddi team,” Khazeema said while talking to The Tribune.

The 19-year-old also said that she is delighted to see the growing interest in the game which was initially only considered suitable for men. This, she feels, has prompted more women to take up the sport professionally.

“Since last year, the sport has really picked up with an increase in the number of girls trying out for the national side,” she expressed.

Khazeema made a point with regards to the quality of the performances in the championship where she felt that everybody played outstandingly. This high level of performance has set a benchmark which will be difficult to break. It has also helped women’s kabaddi substantially in getting the required attention and very soon it will be a popular sport.

“There is a lot of talent on show; Army and other teams played really well and this is just the beginning. Men’s kabaddi has been around for years, but women’s sport has made huge strides now,” she added.

Saba Naz, who was also a part of the team, pointed out the importance of kabaddi for women and how she feels that the sport is helping her develop in life, “Kabaddi is a very interesting sport; one has to be in top shape physically and possess a sharp mind as we need to strategize within seconds during the game.”

Khazeema Saeed has had a long association with the sport and has won various tournaments and laurels for her team over the years.