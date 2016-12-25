10 most notable Indian MMA fighters

Manjit fought in Invicta FC this year

Mixed Martial Arts is a growing sport in India. Despite the negativity that’s been spewed all over, there isn’t much debate about the immense potential that India holds.

The lack of knowledge about the sport is indeed one of the biggest problems that the Indian MMA scene is facing now. The atmosphere we have in the country is light years away from the one that exists in countries like the United States and Brazil; where the sport has flourished.

Amidst all these hurdles, the fighters have showcased dedication and hard work to make their mark internationally and it’s time that they got the limelight that they deserve. In this list, we are going to take a look at some of the most notable Indian MMA fighters out there. (In no particular order)

Honourable Mention: Jason Ramesh Solomon

Solomon has an impressive resume

Jason Ramesh Solomon turned out to be a viral sensation when the video of him getting knocked out received eyeballs on Social Media. While most of the fans out there would only recognise him through the video, the talent that he has is often overlooked.

Solomon has 4 wins to his name with all of them coming via finishes.

The knockout that went viral is his only loss till now and the next time he fights, he is sure to evoke interest among the fans.