UFC Owners: 10 Celebrities who own a share in the company

Did you know these men and women have ownership stakes in the mixed martial arts promotion?

Tennis star Maria Sharapova is a UFC owner as well

Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta purchased UFC in 2001, then a struggling mixed martial arts promotion, for $2 million. Since then, the company has grown by leaps and bounds. Recently, the Fertittas sold the company to Hollywood-based talent company WME-IMG for $4 billion.

To help finance this deal, they brought in some of the biggest names from the glamour, entertainment, and sporting world; and today we shall introduce you to some of them!

Of course, it won’t be for the first time, since most of these celebrities are all renowned household names.

However, it may come as a shock to you that some of these celebrities are not just MMA fans, but are owners of the world’s leading Mixed Martial Arts promotion. Enough talk... it's showtime!

#10 Maria Sharapova

You may know Maria Sharapova from her chequered tennis career. If you’re a young adolescent male, you probably also know her from her sizzling modelling assignments. While we’re all aware of this gorgeous Russian’s accolades on the court, did you know that she is one of the celebrity owners of UFC as well?

Sharapova has invested $35 million in UFC shares. However, unlike the other co-owners, she refuses to be part of UFC’s events and activities and chooses to watch from the sidelines. Is this to avert controversy as she currently serves an anti-doping violation suspension for the use of Meldonium?

Did you know an ex-boyfriend of Sharapova's is also a stakeholder in UFC? Well, that man is the next name in our countdown.