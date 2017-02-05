5 dream matches between WWE legends and UFC fighters

This would never happen...but it doesn't stop us from whipping up the debate anyway!

@nishgunner by Nishant Raj 05 Feb 2017

Conor McGregor’s WWE opponent...who will it be?

Comparisons are often drawn between different styles of fighting, yet one thing that eludes the world is whether professional wrestlers have the skills and the acumen to don the gloves and fight inside the cage!

While some of them successfully did both (the likes of Brock Lesnar and Ken Shamrock), most of them haven’t found much success in the realm of the UFC, primarily because they’re more attuned to the sports-entertainment confines of the World Wrestling Entertainment.

However, being the dreamers that we all are, we chalked down 5 matches between WWE legends and UFC fighters and drew comparisons between the two different forms. Pound for pound, blood for blood, WWE legends in their days of yore might have given tough competition to the present-day UFC roster!

Here are 5 dream matches between the WWE superstars of the bygone eras and Ultimate Fighting Championship stalwarts:

#5 Bret Hart v/s Conor McGregor

If there’s one man who can step up to Conor McGregor, it is none other than Bret The Hitman Hart. A dream match like none else, where technicality and speed are of paramount significance; the brute force and speed of Conor McGregor pitted against the technical prowess of the progenitor of in-ring technicality.

I’m sure McGregor’s ways of ‘getting into the opponent’s head’ would have done little to dissuade The Hitman from squaring-off in the ring, had they both existed in the same era. With a strong background in amateur wrestling, Bret wouldn’t have found it hard to engage in a tussle on the ground.

Bret’s repertoire would have had enough arsenal to face up to The Notorious Irishman, save a “screwjob”! Conor on the other hand would have found his match in the torchbearer of the World Wrestling Federation (albeit without Twitter name-calling)!