5 Famous UFC fighters that would fail miserably in the WWE

Today, we take a look at five famous UFC fighters who would fail miserably, if they decided to make a transition to WWE.

Brock Lesnar and CM Punk opened doors for WWE stars to try their luck in the UFC

One of the oldest debates in combat sports history is the one between MMA fans and professional wrestling fans. For the longest time, the MMA purists egged on the wrestling fans, claiming their ‘sport’ to be “fake”.

However, the truth remains that some of the biggest MMA stars are massive WWE fans.

From the likes of Chael Sonnen to Ronda Rousey, some of the biggest draws and entertaining fighters took inspiration from legendary professional wrestlers. Ronda borrowed the “Rowdy” nickname from Roddy Piper, while Conor McGregor has learnt the art of trash talk from former WWE Superstars.

With Brock Lesnar and CM Punk recently opening doors for WWE Superstars to venture into the world of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, people have started talking about the likes of Ronda and Conor jumping ships to WWE.

While Conor and Ronda would fit in perfectly, the same cannot be said about other famous UFC fighters. Today, we take a look at five of such fighters, who would fail miserably if they made a transition to WWE.

5. Daniel Cormier

The current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion is one of the best fighters on the planet. With Olympic level accomplishments, Daniel Cormier slammed and grounded his opponents en route to receiving a title shot in the UFC. It was then that DC finally met his match – the former UFC LHW Champion, Jon Jones.

Cormier is one of the biggest WWE fans; however, Jon Jones managed to get inside Cormier’s head leading up to their fight. While Cormier’s resume as a fighter is unparalleled, it is in the mental warfare where he has shown chinks in his armor.

Jon Jones and his fans took advantage of Cormier’s irritable nature, and managed to get under his skin on numerous occasions. One such instance came during the UFC Unstoppable press conference, where Daniel Cormier was visibly upset and taken aback by the fans siding with Jon Jones.

While Cormier is inherently a “face” in professional wrestling terms, he can be compared to Roman Reigns in WWE – a guy that is the champion, but isn’t accepted by the fans. Imagine Cormier standing in a wrestling ring, with 14,000 odd fans booing him; it is not possible to think of a more awkward situation for someone like Cormier to be in.