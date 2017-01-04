5 Lesser known MMA fighters that could make it in WWE

The fighters aren't big names in the world of MMA but just might make it in pro-wrestling.

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jan 2017, 18:22 IST

McLawlor anyone?

Mixed Martial Arts is a sport that thrived on the blueprint that professional wrestling came up with. The way in which professional wrestling shows influenced the MMA promotions out there, cannot be ignored no matter how much the MMA fans out there hate so-called ‘fake’ wrestling.

This is probably the reason MMA stars find it easy to cross over to wrestling and turn into success stories. A lot of names have crossed over and promotions like WWE are still trying to bring in some big names into the wrestling business.

While WWE is busy running behind the bigger draws like Conor McGregor, Paige VanZant and Ronda Rousey, there are some lesser known stars that could make a name for themselves in the WWE and in this list, we will be taking a look at them.

#5 Alan Jouban

Jouban does have the looks

Let’s face it, having ‘the looks’ is a great add-on if you are pursuing a career in professional wrestling and Jouban comes with plenty of it. The current UFC star is of French and Syrian descent and has the looks of a Greek God. But the highlight is that he was a professional model before stepping into the Octagon.

Now, how often can you get that combination in MMA? The picture below seems like he stepped straight out of a gangster movie from the 90s.

The greek god?

And if you thought Jouban only has the looks, think again. Below is his debut in professional MMA where he knocked out his opponent in just 15 seconds.

Jouban currently has a record of 15-4 in MMA and with such looks and skills; professional wrestling could be an alternative career choice for him.