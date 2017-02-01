5 MMA fighters who are wrestling fans

These five guys are wrestling marks.

by Akash Cillanki 01 Feb 2017

Nelson vs. Kevin Owens, anybody?

With MMA’s rise in popularity these last few years, there have been plenty of people all over the world who have taken a keen interest in the events that unfold in the Octagon. MMA fighters are experiencing popularity like never before and fighters such as Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey have become household names.

This new level of mainstream popularity also brings with it the inevitable comparison to professional wrestling – the so-called fake cousin – to mixed martial arts. WWE Superstars and UFC fighters constantly trade barbs and generally try to one-up each other as the war between fake and real wages on.

But, standing apart from the grumbling herd, there are people from both sides who have tremendous mutual respect for each other and the hard work that goes into becoming successful in both MMA and professional wrestling.

With that in mind, here are five MMA stars who are huge wrestling marks:

#5 Roy Nelson

How would Big Country have fared against the Beast Incarnate?

Roy Nelson is a well-known veteran of the MMA world and has a respectable record of 22-13. What might not be as well-known, though, is that he is also a pretty big fan of pro wrestling. Prior to UFC 200, he stated that he would like to face WWE and MMA goliath, Brock Lesnar, in the Beast Incarnate’s next fight after Mark Hunt.

While that in itself isn’t very surprising – a lot of fighters want a piece of Lesnar – he also went on to reveal that there is mutual interest between both him and the WWE to work out a deal to bring him to the squared circle.

“Big Country” in the WWE would certainly be a sight to see, but it is doubtful that the UFC will allow anyone other than the likes of Conor McGregor to make an appearance in Vince’s house.