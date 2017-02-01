5 MMA fighters who could be choked out by Samoa Joe

Which MMA fighters could the Samoan Submission Machine take out?

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 01 Feb 2017, 15:49 IST

Joe's Coquina Clutch is the stuff nightmares are made of

One day after seeing the wrong Samoan come in as #30 in the 2017 Royal Rumble, the two-time NXT Champion, Samoa Joe, made his long-awaited debut on Monday Night Raw. The Samoan Submission Machine attacked Seth Rollins and absolutely decimated the former Shield member, throwing him around from pillar to post and finally making Rollins pass out under his dreaded Coquina Clutch – his version of the rear-naked choke.

A little history lesson for those new to the awesome power of Joe – he made his name as a professional wrestler who looked more the part of an MMA fighter due to his incredibly stiff style of wrestling. Looking at him demolish opponents, it's not hard to imagine him dominating in the Octagon either.

So, with the former TNA star now making it onto the biggest stage in the WWE, let's take a look at 5 MMA fighters who could get choked out by Joe and his Coquina Clutch:

#5 CM Punk

Imagine Joe on top of him instead of Gall

Ahh CM Punk. The poster boy for why professional wrestlers shouldn't make the mistake of stepping into the Octagon. Everyone remembers Punk's ill-fated UFC debut where he didn't get in a single significant piece of offence against Mickey Gall and was eventually choked out by the youngster.

Now, imagine CM Punk trying the same deluded tactics against someone who is twice the size of Gall and has a mean streak to go with it. Yeah, not a pretty sight. The only way this fight is going to go is Punk gets rag dolled around the cage until Joe is done playing with his food.

With the known animosity between Punk and Joe's new home – the WWE – you can be damn sure the Samoan will have an extra incentive to, if you will excuse the term, make Punk "Go to Sleep."