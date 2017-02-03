5 MMA fights that might have been fixed

Were these fights fixed? It certainly seems like it.

03 Feb 2017

Fixing of events is something that has plagued the sports industry for aeons now, and there is very little that can actually be done to weed out the corruption. Right from the infamous Calciopoli scandal which rocked Italian football to the numerous match-fixing claims to hit cricket, boxing and even tennis, great competitors and teams have been disgraced by the revelations of their actions.

Fighting sports have always borne the brunt of fixing issues due to the incredible amounts of money at stake – both in the ring and more importantly, at the betting houses. Like they say, it’s easy to bet when you already know the outcome.

While boxing might be the sport most affected by fixed fights, MMA is no different, with umpteen allegations of fights being fixed from the time of conception to as recently as last month.

With that in mind, we take a look at 5 fights that might well have been fixed:

#5 Bob Sapp vs. Everyone

What is it with Bob Sapp and crying?

In a time where the MMA community prides itself on legitimacy, Bob Sapp is single-handedly attempting to destroy it.

Sapp was originally quite a legit fighter and made a decent name for himself as a tough big man. Standing at 6’5” and weighing 300 pounds, it’s easy to see that Sapp had the physical gift needed to succeed in MMA and started off quite brightly.

Those days are long gone, though, as Sapp has lost his last 13 fights, and they’re all the same. Every. Single. Time. Sapp attempts a weak takedown, takes a punch, goes down, and then taps out to strikes.

When questioned on this, he says that he “will not go into the ring and receive large amounts of damage for small paychecks.” The saddest part about this is that the man shows no remorse for this actions and still receives fights to this day.