5 MMA moves that are used in the WWE today

Today, we take a look at five MMA moves that are used in WWE.

WWE Superstars have incorporated submission holds into their arsenal

When professional wrestling initially burst onto the scene, primarily due to the rivalry between Frank Gotch and George Hackenschmidt at the turn of the 20th century, it was seen as a battle of strength, resilience and fortitude.

Many brave men stepped up to challenge these icons, and professional wrestling - then known as the ‘Circus’ - started gaining momentum and popularity.

As years rolled by, the “sport” became more popular. However, when Vince McMahon ousted the business in the 80s, thus breaking a century-old tradition, the industry was no longer confined to the rules and regulations of unarmed combat sports.

In turn, it led to the birth of the concept of ‘sports entertainment’, and became a global phenomenon.

However, with the industry still going through an identity crisis, the performers had to walk a fine line, that separates reality from kayfabe. One such example is WWE’s recent booking of Brock Lesnar, pushing him as a ‘legitimate fighter’ in the world of ‘nuanced athletic competition’.

As such, numerous WWE Superstars have incorporated MMA moves into their arsenal, so as to make their holds/strikes look legitimate. Today, we take a look at five MMA moves that are used in the WWE.

#5 Rear Naked Choke

One of the most lethal submissions in the fight game is the rear naked choke. A basic yet effective submission hold, taught even to the novices in jiu-jitsu, an RNC when locked right can be devastating.

A fighter usually takes his opponent’s back, applies the body scissors and uses his hands to apply the choke, which, when applied correctly results in the opponent losing their consciousness.

While a sleeper hold is very similar to a chokehold, there is a major difference - a choke hold is applied to the trachea, thus preventing air from going into to the lungs, while a sleeper hold puts pressure on the carotid artery, thus preventing the blood flow to the brain, resulting in a person “going to sleep”.

An RNC can be compared to a sleeper hold if we ignore the positioning of the ‘choking’ arm.

Samoa Joe uses the RNC to perfection in WWE. Although it isn’t synched in, he makes it look legitimate by using body scissors to trap his opponent, while locking in the submission.