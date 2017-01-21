5 Most Gruesome Injuries in MMA History

MMA is, after all, the hurt game

21 Jan 2017

Matt Mitrione broke his orbital bone in the fight against Travis Browne

There are often violent knockouts and painful submissions in MMA fights, but some have resulted in extraordinary and gruesome injuries. These injuries all put the injured party out of action for a lengthy period and had the potential to end careers.

Let’s take a look at the five most gruesome injuries in MMA history. These are the rare and freak occurrences that can turn the stomach of even the hardened combat sports fan and leave us all at the edge of our seat.

Some injuries to just miss the cut in our Top 5 include: Ronda Rousey v Meisha Tata 1 (Strikeforce: Tate vs. Rousey - broken arm), Matt Mitrione v Travis Browne (UFC FN 81), Frank Mir v Tim Sylvia 1 (UFC 48 - broken arm), Jessica Eye v Leslie Smith (UFC 180 - exploding ear), Marius Zaromskis v Kazushi Sakuraba (Dynamite 2010 - ear falling off), Vitor Belfort v Marvin Eastman (UFC 43 - huge cut above the eye), Jose Aldo v Mark Hominick (UFC 129 - huge forehead swelling/hematoma)

#5 Frank Mir v Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira 2

Mir celebrating while Nogueira lies in pain

When these two storied heavyweight grapplers met at UFC 140 fans were expecting some great grappling but what transpired exceeded all expectations. Mir was a former UFC heavyweight champion while Nogueira was a former Pride heavyweight champion, two of the premier heavyweights of the previous decade meeting was always going to be fun.

They stood for less than a minute before Nogueira initiated a clinch and after a couple of minutes of clinching, Nogueira began to land big elbows and then landed hard punches that rocked Mir when they separated.

Mir shot for a takedown and Nogueira attempted a guillotine. Mir would escape and get on top and he then locked in a kimura on Nogueira, the Brazilian legend refused to tap until his arm broke.

Nogueira suffered a break to his right humerus and was out for ten months. He won his return fight via armbar against Dave Herman.