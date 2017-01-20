5 opponents for Georges St-Pierre if he chooses to return

GSP may or may not return to the octagon one day, but if he does we want to speculate on his potential opponent.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jan 2017, 20:06 IST

GSP has been gone for a long time now

Georges St-Pierre is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, and it would be downright wrong to state otherwise. The guy is a three-time UFC Welterweight Champion and has put in a string of successful performances during his time with the company, leaving some to believe he is legitimately a cyborg.

Alas, his final fight against Johny Hendricks proved otherwise, and since that night we haven't seen the Superstar step back inside the Octagon. Numerous reports of contract disputes and different issues have seen his long-awaited return delayed, leaving fans to ponder if they'll ever see their hero fight again.

But we want to be a little more optimistic than that, especially given how strong the division is right now. With a whole host of guys desperate to make it to the top, the talent pool is deeper than ever and GSP would have to work harder than ever in order to find the form that made him a legend.

Whether you love him or not, the guy is the ultimate example of class and style in the Octagon. So with that being said, let's take a look at five potential opponents for St-Pierre if he does, in fact, choose to return.

A quick note - Anderson Silva doesn't feature because let's be honest, it's not the same fight it would've been a few years ago.

#1 Tyron Woodley

The current champ vs. the former champ

This one is obvious, even though it doesn't necessarily seem right to thrust the former Champion back into the title picture so soon. Woodley has been on fire over the last few years, culminating in his capture of the UFC Welterweight Championship.

Following on from such an impressive feat can be hard sometimes, but his performance against Stephen Thompson proved that he was no one-hit wonder. In terms of this bout itself, you'd have to imagine that Woodley's punching power would cause Georges some serious problems.

He's been known to struggle with it in the past and given that he could probably outclass Woodley in terms of technical ability, you've got to think in terms of tactics here. The build-up to the fight would clearly revolve around GSP, and given how outspoken he has been about his treatment in the past, Woodley wouldn't be too happy about that.

We delve into the past now to look at a chance for redemption.