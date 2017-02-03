5 pro-wrestlers who could beat Brock Lesnar in an MMA fight

These 5 guys could beat Brock Lesnar for real.

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 03 Feb 2017, 17:14 IST

Who exactly can take out Lesnar in an MMA fight?

Brock Lesnar is pretty much the unbeatable monster when it comes to his pro-wrestling career and how the WWE continues to book him. Well, except for when it comes to his matches against Goldberg, but we’ll leave that aside for the moment.

Of course, when it comes to his MMA career, it isn’t quite the same. While Lesnar does have a decent record inside the octagon, he has never been able to replicate his monstrous success from inside the squared circle. After all, there are people just as big and just as bad as Lesnar out there in the UFC.

Now, CM Punk has made a less than successful transition from pro-wrestling to MMA and there’s no way he’s ever taking out someone like Lesnar in a real fight. But, what about some other superstars? Here we take a look at 5 superstars who could probably take down The Beast Incarnate inside the octagon:

#5 Alberto del Rio

There’s a reason why the cross-arm breaker is so feared

This is a bit of a surprising one, eh? Believe it or not, Alberto del Rio has had extensive MMA experience. The Mexican made his WWE debut in 2009, but for 9 years before that – while establishing himself in the indy scene – he also had multiple MMA bouts with the Pride promotion.

del Rio’s MMA career makes for pretty solid reading as he racked up 9 wins while suffering 5 defeats. His love affair with submissions was also born during his time in the octagon as the former WWE World Champion managed to make 7 opponents tap out.

Two of del Rio's biggest MMA moments were quite the sight to behold. The first, where he broke his opponent's arm on his debut, and the second, where he was knocked out by the legendary Cro-Cop. This is why Alberto del Rio has a pretty good shot at taming The Beast.

Despite a bit of a weight difference with Brock Lesnar, it would not be surprising in the least if del Rio managed to make Lesnar tap and pick up the win.