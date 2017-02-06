5 pro-wrestling matches that can rival Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather

These bouts could match the hype of the inevitable McGregor vs Mayweather fight.

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 06 Feb 2017, 20:03 IST

Could anything rival this?

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather will probably be one of the biggest, if not the biggest fight in the history of the world. The amount of hype that’s been created about this clash of titans from two different sports is nothing short of titanic.

McGregor knows that there is no other fight, in MMA or otherwise, which will get him the kind of paycheck that a fight against Mayweather would. As The Notorious One and Money still posture and negotiate with each other as well as Dana White and the UFC, Vince McMahon and the WWE will be looking on enviously.

But, what if that didn’t have to be the case? What if there were some pro-wrestling matches which could help Vince shift the spotlight away from the UFC and boxing, and back on his company? Today, we look at matches from the past or matches for the future which could rival the hype build around McGregor vs Mayweather:

#5 Sting vs. Undertaker

Oh we were robbed of this classic

The match that so nearly happened. This had been a match in the making for over 25 years before circumstances took it away from all the wrestling fans around the world.

Sting and Undertaker had been carving legendary paths through the years in wrestling – Sting with the WCW and then TNA, Taker with the WWE – but they were always parallel paths, destined never to be crossed. Or so we thought until the WWE managed to convince the Stinger to sign with them.

With a Wrestlemania angle in the works, this would’ve been the most anticipated match in all of wrestling until an injury prematurely ended Sting’s career and the Undertaker ended up facing Shane McMahon at Wrestlemania instead.

It really is a shame we never got to see this match. It would have been truly epic to see these two mammoths of the industry come together in the twilight of their illustrious careers and it was definitely something that could have rivalled McGregor vs. Mayweather.