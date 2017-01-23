5 Pro-wrestling moves that are too dangerous even for MMA

If you thought WWE moves weren't real, please let us try these on you.

Jeff Hardy was in the business of pushing human limitations each and every week

Ever since it's ingress into prime time television, the World Wrestling Federation has incused hysteria and won fans from all over the world with the fervour, madness and hard hitting impact! This was largely due to the efforts of Bret Hart, The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and all the other superstars who attained ‘demi God’ status with the business.

Yet despite the fan-following, there emerged a group of naysayers who criticized the mock fights in the WWE and refused to acknowledge the ‘sporting’ aspect of the business and the hardwork that all the superstars put-in, in selling the business.

While WWE might be categorized as ‘sports entertainment’ that includes storylines, ‘bra and panties’ matches, choreographed fights and other glorified paraphernalia, let’s not take away the hardwork that WWE superstars put in.

True, the matches are choreographed but the preparation and the horrific botches that creep up, are real! Choreographing a fight isn’t monkey business though, because of the ever-varying circumstances under which the match takes place.

Where to fall, when to fall, when to take the hit, when to avoid a swing are certain variables that need to be worked out well in advance so that the match goes on smoothly!

Let’s talk about some of the WWE moves that are extremely difficult to learn and execute successfully, to give a fair idea of how things transpire in the squared-circle once the gong goes off! Trust me, these are way too dangerous even for the ‘real fighters’.

#5 The Swanton Bomb

The high-flying Jeff Hardy planting the bomb on Khali

Imagine an MMA fighter climbing up the octagon, prepping himself/herself to unleash wrath at the helpless carcass below, taking a leap of faith and doing a flip somersault! A mistimed Swanton Bomb could mean a plummet ‘hellwards’ hence it’s a move that qualifies as “extremely dangerous” but nothing dissuades the high flying Jeff Hardy from executing this on his opponents.

Jeff took the high-flying manoeuvre from “The Great Sasuke” and made it his own. The Swanton Bomb was later used by other superstars, namely Mr. Kennedy, Kevin Owens and Aiden English. The move has enthralled fans from across the globe, unanimously spraying “piss” over the notion that “WWE is fake”.

The iota of ‘fakeness’ in the execution of the Swanton Bomb is close to 0 as the wrestler is putting his life on the line. A bad fall could either result in a dislocated neck or a permanently damaged spine! And that’s just for the person executing it!