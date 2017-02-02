5 pro-wrestling moves that MMA fighters can't pull off

There's no way someone from the UFC is going to able to do these moves.

Lesnar proved that MMA fighters can’t pull off the Shooting Star Press

MMA fighters are amongst the best athletes in the world. Their intense training helps build strength, speed, and athleticism to a combined level that very few people around the world can ever match. But, that doesn’t make them infallible gods who can do wondrous feats regardless of the difficulty involved.

Take pro-wrestling moves for example. Sure, there are a lot of simple moves such as clotheslines and suplexes that most MMA fighters can pull off with little trouble but there are plenty of moves which no MMA fighter in the world can pull off.

The degree of athleticism, coordination, and skill required is just beyond those who haven’t spent their whole lives practising the art of pro-wrestling. With that in mind, we take a look at five such moves which would just as likely injure an MMA fighter than their opponent if they attempted them:

#1 The Shooting Star Press

Let’s start off with an easy one, eh?

In case you couldn’t tell through the dry droll of a keyboard, that was sarcasm. The Shooting Star Press is one of the most difficult to execute moves in pro-wrestling today.

Requiring a wrestler to get onto to the top rope and perform a leaping backflip before landing on the opponent. While not quite on the level of a piledriver, the move is still banned in the WWE unless the performer has had an excellent history with it.

In fact, Neville is the only wrestler who is allowed to do it on the WWE roster. The King of the Cruiserweights is on another level, though, as evidenced by his decision to add a corkscrew into the mix and call it the Red Arrow.

There is no way an MMA fighter is ever doing this move with any modicum of success. After all, Brock Lesnar himself tried the move against Kurt Angle and failed spectacularly as you can see in the video above.