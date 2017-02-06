5 really weird PRIDE FC fights

MMA has plenty of weird and wonderful fights out there. Here's five from the Japanese PRIDE promotion.

by Scott Newman Top 5 / Top 10 06 Feb 2017, 18:21 IST

These weird fights were a product of randomness!

Everyone loves a great MMA fight, sure, especially if it’s one between two great fighters or with massive stakes involved. Sometimes, though, like any other sport, MMA can get really, really weird.

The UFC has had its fair share of fights that turn out weird – see Werdum vs. Browne (the second time) or Palhares vs. Miller, but for the most part, their stranger fights were a product of randomness, rather than downright odd matchmaking.

Bellator has become well-known in the Scott Coker era for their “freak show” fights like Kimbo vs. Dada or Shamrock vs. Gracie, but in reality those are few and far between. The real place for weird MMA fights was – and is – of course Japan.

Japanese MMA is a little different to its US (and international) counterpart, in that the bigger promotions have always treated it as an offshoot of pro-wrestling rather than a sport in its own right, which largely means that anything goes, especially in terms of matchmaking. And while promotions like DREAM, K-1 Hero’s and Rizin FF have put on their fair share of weird fights, nobody did a real freakshow quite like Pride.

It’s been a decade now since Pride closed its doors following the Zuffa (UFC) buyout, and the majority of their roster migrated to the UFC. And while most MMA fans would like to remember the Japanese promotion for putting on great fights like Fedor/Nogueira and Silva/Rampage, some of the weirder fights that took place in the white ring are equally memorable.

In Pride’s early days the use of pro-wrestlers such as Nobuhiko Takada, Tokimitsu Ishizawa and Yoshihiro Takayama in MMA fights was a common occurrence, but for the most part, the fights they were involved in were regular fights, even if the wrestlers tended to show less skill than their pro-MMA counterparts.

More memorable for their weirdness to me are some of the completely random fights that Pride put on involving obscure fighters and fights that featured odd refereeing or officiating decisions that left everyone scratching their heads.

Thanks to the wonders of UFC Fight Pass, all of these fights should now be pretty easy to find, so please, check them out! Here are five really weird fights from Pride FC.

#1 Mark Kerr vs. Hugo Duarte – PRIDE 4 – 10/11/98

At the time of his run in PRIDE, Mark Kerr was the most feared Heavyweight in MMA. A world-class wrestler who’d won the NCAA Division I Championship in 1992, Kerr had come into MMA in 1997 and had immediately made his name by winning a brutal one-night tournament in Brazil.

Following this, he moved on to the UFC at the behest of friend and training partner – and former UFC champion – Mark Coleman. Kerr immediately had success in the Octagon, winning the Heavyweight tournaments at UFC 14 and UFC 15 with relative ease.

Unfortunately, this was during the “Dark Ages” of the UFC, and with a limited audience, and political and financial issues plaguing the promotion, Kerr made the move to Japan and Pride, largely for the bigger pay cheques.

It’s easy to understand why Kerr became a star in Japan. At the point of his arrival, he was most likely fuelled by PED’s (Kerr has admitted to this in various interviews and had a well-publicised struggle with drug addiction) and essentially looked like a superhero, supposedly weighing around 260lbs with 5% bodyfat.

His first PRIDE fight was weird enough – a DQ victory over infamous kickboxing champion Branko Cikatic, who tried such tactics as hanging onto the ring ropes and elbowing Kerr’s spine before the referee finally had enough and threw out the fight. After a relatively pedestrian squash win over ‘The’ Pedro Otavio at PRIDE 3, Kerr was matched with Brazilian Vale Tudo veteran Hugo Duarte at PRIDE 4.

Duarte had been in the UFC for a very brief time – a lone fight at UFC 17 in a loss to Tank Abbott – but his main claim to fame came from his unsanctioned ‘Gracie Challenge’ fights with Rickson Gracie on Pepe Beach and then in a Rio parking lot. Duarte lost both fights to Rickson but still held a reputation as one of the better Brazilian Heavyweights at the time and as an all-round tough guy.

So you’d think a fight with Kerr would be fun, right? Well, you’d be wildly wrong.

After an early takedown from Kerr, Duarte tied the wrestler up from his guard and the weirdness began. The two fighters began to exchange some dialogue that was impossible to understand, until Duarte began to attempt to talk to the referee – but rather than speak normally he barked like a seal.

From there Kerr decided to exit the guard....leaving Duarte on his back in the butt-scoot position, doing some cycling motions like he was taking part in some kind of core strength exercise class. More seal-barking followed but at least Duarte was able to make it out of the first round despite taking some odd hammer fists to the feet from Kerr.

The second round was as strange as the first. Kerr was able to cut Duarte open with a strike from top position, but following a referee check, the Brazilian was deemed able to continue. Duarte responded with – what else? – more barking before some SCREAMS OF PAIN caused the referee to step in again.

Rather than throw the fight out, the referee decided to get into an argument with Duarte, while the Brazilian rolled around the ground like Cristiano Ronaldo after a slightly late tackle. Somehow the fight made it into a third round, largely due to Kerr’s confusion with Duarte’s odd behaviour, and the third round began with Duarte launching himself to the ground immediately, refusing to get up despite Kerr’s prompts.

Eventually, some offence from the top caused Duarte to attempt to crawl out of the ring – twice – and this was finally enough for the referee to stop the fight.

The genuinely bizarre behaviour of both Duarte and the referee make this fight one of the weirdest in PRIDE history; Kerr did fight in a more passive way than he had before but this was most likely due to Duarte’s weirdness I’d say.

I mean, where else would you see a fighter barking like a seal?