5 reasons Anderson Silva should retire

Anderson Silva will always be a legend, but his career feels like a ticking time bomb.

Anderson deserves to make his own mind up about this

Anderson Silva is rightly known as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, and there's absolutely no denying his impact on the sport. After years of breaking records and making history, there was a point in time when it seemed like nobody would be able to stop the Brazilian and he'd go on to never lose the championship until the day he gave it up.

Unfortunately that's not how this game works, and as is the case with so many fighters, Anderson got caught. And since losing the title to Chris Weidman things have been alot different. His approach has changed and his fights have changed but most importantly to some, he's still around, which is considered to be a huge positive.

But as we move into a new era of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, it does beg the question as to whether or not Anderson should still be in the sport. Whilst he still has some phenomenal abilities at his disposal, utilising them may not be the most vital thing in the world anymore.

But then again, there's only one person who can truly decide that.

So with that said, let's take a closer look at five reasons why Anderson Silva should retire.

#5 Health/Age

Father Time catches up with us all eventually, even Anderson

At the ripe old age of 41, it's understandable to open your eyes and realise the possibility that Anderson is getting that little bit older with each passing year. After all, there comes a certain point where you need to think less about victory and more about your health and future with your family. There are more important things than MMA, and the same can be said for any other kind of sport.

We've already seen that Anderson is a different kind of animal as demonstrated by ability to return from the leg injury suffered against Weidman, but enough is enough. There's no shame in bowing out and after every great thing Anderson has given to the sport of MMA, nobody can deny him the right to end his legendary career.

Speaking of legendary, let's talk about why he's earned his position in the first place.