5 reasons WWE should make the Conor McGregor - Roman Reigns feud happen

Why this feud will be perfect for everyone involved.

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 01 Feb 2017, 17:49 IST

Pic credits: MMA Insider

Okay okay, before you guys start lynching me for suggesting WWE pick Roman Reigns for something big yet again, just hear me out. Roman’s in a terrible place right now and quite honestly, it’s the promotion that is to blame rather than the big Samoan himself.

Sure, he’s a little rough around the edges and his promo work needs improvement, but overall he’s a pretty darn good wrestler. Remember his days in the Shield when they were the most over trio in all of wrestling?

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, is the biggest name in the world of MMA and one of the most popular athletes in the world today, in any sport. His ability to trash-talk and back it up with incredible performances makes him a hot product. And, in a company built on the idea of trash talking and backing it up, he would be right at home.

But, why exactly with Reigns? Why the orangutan that the WWE Universe is sick of? Here are five compelling reasons why:

#5 Roman Reigns getting knocked out

McGregor won’t need a chair to do this to Reigns

Let’s start off with something every wrestling fan in the world wants to see: Roman Reigns getting his teeth punched out.

In today’s world, Reigns is the most hated man in WWE. Making him the #30 entrant at the Royal Rumble is just the latest in a long line of booking decisions which has annoyed the fans. With how much the WWE Universe has gone through, it is more than expected that they are really looking forward to someone taking Reigns out.

So, who better than Mystic Mac? Seeing a legit MMA fighter come in and deliver exactly what the fans have been clamouring for, will go a long way in getting the WWE and Reigns himself back in the good graces of the Universe.